Out of the past: March 22

1994

After listening to impassioned testimony on two issues not on the Cape Girardeau City Council agenda last night, the staff elected to take up both matters at the next meeting: Minimum housing standard codes and the parking situation in the 300 and 400 block of Louisiana Avenue, which is close to the 96-car parking lot at Southeast Hospital.

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Doug Richards has made the decision to jump into the race for the District 2 Cape Girardeau County Commission seat, having realized he wants a new challenge; he files for the office as a Democrat.

1969

Members of the House of Representatives from Cape Girardeau and Jackson take critical looks at the present tax-budget quandary the state finds itself in; Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, comes out for only small tax increases, acceleration of payment of present taxes and a cutback of the budget; Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, says he won't support a tax increase until the governor and the House leadership agree to apportion the added revenue to meet school aid and capital improvements needs.

Weather permitting, Superior Concreters will start a new phase of work Monday morning on the improvement of Cape Rock Drive from near Kingshighway to Perryville Road; the drive will be blocked off to traffic by sections as the work begins on the west end of the project and moves eastward; the first section to be closed is from the intersection at Wimpy's drive-in to near Ranchito.