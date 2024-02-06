Out of the past: March 21

1999

The “Song of Mark”, a collection of stories from the gospel and set to music, is performed in the afternoon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson; musicians and vocalists from Catholic churches in the area perform the musical by Marty Haugen.

Lindsay Sample of Cape Girardeau reeled in the biggest catch of the day yesterday — a 35-inch, 16-pound, 4-ounce flathead catfish — in the day-long CatMaster Classics fishing tournament at Cape Girardeau; Sample finished the day with $124 and two trophies, one for the biggest fish and the other for having the most total weight.

1974

Another step toward making the national flood insurance program available to property owners along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was taken last night by the City Council; it gave first readings to two resolutions that, if adopted, would delineate the floodplain of Cape Girardeau as along the Mississippi River from the north city limits to the south city limits, and along Cape LaCroix Creek from its junction with the river upstream to the Highway 74 bridge.

A $7.2 million capital improvements budget request for Southeast Missouri State University — with most of the money earmarked for a multipurpose building for huge public functions — is being reviewed by the Senate Appropriations Committee; the multipurpose building idea isn’t new; in fact, this is the 10th year the building has been brought before the Legislature.