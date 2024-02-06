Out of the past: March 21

1997

Dr. Dan B. Cotner of Cape Girardeau has received the Service Above Self Award presented by Rotary International; the award is the highest honor given a Rotarian by the international service organization; Cotner, a dentist and a 30-year member of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, is one of 144 Rotarians worldwide to receive the award.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission wants to put an end to nuisances; in the first use of its newly acquired power to write ordinances, the commission is formulating a measure to allow the county to act on complaints of stray animals, littering, junk cars and other annoyances.

1972

The Cotton Belt Railroad announces changes to work rules that allow it to use one train crew between locations in Southeast Missouri, Arkansas and Texas, where it formerly had to use two; a crew that works a train from Illmo will no longer be replaced at Jonesboro, Arkansas; it will continue on to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, be supplied with overnight accommodations, and return to Illmo.

Four Cape Girardeau business men clear the first hurdles in the two races for City Council seats by being among the top four vote-getters at the city primary election; in the contest for the one-year seat, Jerry L. Reynolds, with 1,113 votes, finishes first; F.E. "Gene" Rhodes, with 981 ballots, comes in second; finishing the race for the three-year seat are Paul W. Stehr with 1,137 votes and Hilary F. Schmittzehe, 881.