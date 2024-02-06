Out of the past: March 21

1994

After being turned down in Cape Girardeau on March 8, Lady Luck packed up and moved south; the Las Vegas-based company makes a $63.2 million, three-phase pitch to the Scott City Council to locate a gambling boat at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education passes a resolution asking voters on June 7 to approve a full waiver of the Proposition C rollback, resulting in a 37-cent property tax increase that would net Cape Girardeau public schools more than $2.75 million in new local and state money; in November the board will ask voters to approve a bond issue for construction of a new elementary school building.

1969

Cape Transit Co. last night extended its deadline for taking the buses off Cape Girardeau streets to June 1; previously, the company said it would discontinue bus service here April 1, unless the city agrees to subsidize it.

A cooperative effort between Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the City of Cape Girardeau should provide some lively entertainment at Capaha Park Lagoon for youthful fishermen this summer; the two groups plan to stock 400 15-inch channel catfish in the popular angling spot Saturday.