Out of the past: March 20

1949

In the absence of the pastor, the Rev. Vernon A. Hammond, who was called to Chicago by the illness of a relative, Professor E.A. Collins of State College is speaker at the morning worship service at First Christian Church; he speaks on the subject “Dead Timber”; the Sunday evening service and the midweek service Wednesday have been canceled.

The new Knights of Columbus bowling alleys at Perryville are officially opened in a ceremony in which the heads of all civic organizations of the city give short congratulatory addresses; the new building is 75 by 135 feet and, besides the eight new alleys, has a large meeting room; the air-conditioned building also contains a large refreshment counter, television and numerous other entertainment features for the general public.

1924

Southeast Missouri lumber dealers, on the second day of their convention in Cape Girardeau, hear a bitter arraignment of the proposed workman’s compensation law for Missouri; describing the movement of organized labor to secure the passage of a workman’s compensation law as one which would bar factories in the state and depress business more than any one other feature, W.J. Reeves of St. Louis, representative of the Associated Industries of Missouri, pleads with lumbermen to do all in their power to defeat the law at the polls in November; the convention will end this evening with a banquet at the Elks Building.

The Ideal Building at 809-11 Broadway has been purchased from C.O. Hobbs by the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion; the purchase price was $11,300, including the lot upon which the building stands; once the property is transferred April 1, the second floor will be remodeled into suitable headquarters and club rooms for the Legion and its auxiliary; the two store rooms on the ground floor will be leased as at present, one being occupied by the Ideal Lunch Room and the other by Polack Bros. Plumbing Co.

