Out of the past: March 20

1996

Burglars stole more than $40,000 worth of collectibles from Antique Center Mall on Sunday, two months after fire inspectors ordered barrel-bolt locks removed from the mall's back door; sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday, burglars pried open the simple door lock securing the antiques store at 2121 William with a crow bar; once inside, the burglars stole small collectibles from the 15 antique dealers that make up the business.

The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously approves a development agreement with Boyd Gaming Corp. after company officials promise to assist in counseling and treatment programs for compulsive gamblers; the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance had pushed for the provision.

1971

Races in Jackson's city election April 6 are down to two with the withdrawal of Mayor R.O. Hawkins as a candidate for reelection; at the same time, Leonard Dambach has filed as a candidate for alderman from Ward 3, creating a race between himself and Dennis Sievers; Hawkins' withdrawal leaves Paul Leonard as an unopposed candidate for mayor; in Ward 1, incumbent Robert Rafferty will face Tom Long and John Clifton.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has undertaken a new complaint reporting system which will allow patrolmen to spend more time in the field; the system, which was begun Wednesday, eliminates the burden of paperwork which officers had been completing following each investigation, whether a major crime or of minor significance,