Out of the past: March 20

1995

More than 100 area residents heeded a call to a Christian life last night at the opening of the Heartland for Christ Crusade at the Show Me Center; Evangelist Lowell Lundstrom of Sisseton, South Dakota, gave the call to the 1,500 to 1,800 who heard his message; drawing from world events and the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Lindstrom related how America has fallen into sin.

The Saint Louis Bread Co., offering bakery products, coffees, sandwiches, soups and salads, has opened in West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

1970

Wilver Wessel, Cape Girardeau superintendent of mail, says the post office here has been informed the mail embargo now covers a larger area of New York City and part of New Jersey; the Cape Girardeau Post Office has accumulated almost three feet of letter mail destined for the embargoed area; the letter-carriers strike has spread westward from New York as far as St. Paul, Minnesota, and Chicago.

Plans for another project to improve the interior of the Arena Building were approved yesterday by the City Council; the Arena Improvement Committee's plans call for a decorative lighting system, carpeting for the main stairway and ornamental railings.