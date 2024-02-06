Out of the past: March 20

1994

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. -- The first of three celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sargent's Chapel is held in the morning; it consists of a music service honoring baptized members; a potluck dinner follows; the congregation traces its roots back to 1803, when the Rev. Samuel Weyberg was invited to preach in the area, but the chapel was founded in 1869.

The Rev. L. Don Henson has been named the new pastor at Word of Faith Fellowship Church in Cape Girardeau; he succeeds the Rev. Earl Cox, who died last fall.

1969

Public library officials, defending their choice of a site for a new library, identify several other tracts considered and then rejected as being too expensive or unsuitable; the proposed new library will be constructed on the southwest corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, if voters approve a $490,000 bond issue April 1.

Kelley Transportation Co. of Cape Girardeau presents to the city council a written preliminary proposal to provide bus service here; Cape Transit Co., which operates the present bus company, has announced it will suspend service April 1, unless the city agrees to subsidize it.