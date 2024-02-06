Out of the past: March 2

A conference hosted by Southeast Missouri Hospital yesterday let the community get acquainted with Southeast's new Generations Center while bringing positive attention to health issues; the center, which provides free health-related information, opens tomorrow and promises to offer a wide spectrum of services for individuals of all ages, according to James Wente, hospital administrator.
The congregation of New Horizons Missionary Baptist Church holds its first service in its building at 800 S. Sprigg St.; members formerly met at 520 Broadway.
Races for the two Cape Girardeau County Court terms expiring this year are assured following the entry of a fourth candidate, Walter F. Kelpe, a Cape Girardeau electrician; Kelpe, a Republican, is seeking the District 2 seat held by another Cape Girardeau businessman, J. Ronald Fischer, a Democrat.
Mrs. J. Ronald Fischer and Mrs. Paul Lueder have been named general chairmen for the 1972 Heritage Ball; the ball, traditionally held in the fall, is a major fund-raising project for its sponsor, the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau; proceeds go toward the restoration of the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St.
The Rev. E.D. Winstead, who has served the General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau 15 years, recently resigned, effective at the end of September; the pulpit committee, made up of the church's deacons, has several pastoral candidates in view.
Bishop William Scarlett of St. Louis, head of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri, in a sermon at Christ Episcopal Church, pleads for world unity, regardless of race, creed or color, and stresses equality among all men in economic circumstances and in society as a means of solving some existing world problems.
BENTON, Mo. -- A man captured in Cairo, Illinois, about a month ago and who later confessed to having burglarized a dozen or more houses and stores in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties, escaped from the county jail here some time last night or early this morning; a wide search is started for him shortly after daylight, immediately upon discovery of his escape; Tom Scott, Scott County sheriff, is offer a $100 reward for the capture of the fugitive.
Cape Girardeau fire chief J.F. Meyer, keeper of the Citizens' Protective League's bloodhounds, says he will place $100 insurance on each of the animals as soon as he receives the pedigrees from W.D. Phipps, from whom the animals were purchased; Rock, a tracking dog previously owned by the city, is believed to have been killed by poison by someone holding a grudge against him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
