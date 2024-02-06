Out of the past: March 2

1997

A conference hosted by Southeast Missouri Hospital yesterday let the community get acquainted with Southeast's new Generations Center while bringing positive attention to health issues; the center, which provides free health-related information, opens tomorrow and promises to offer a wide spectrum of services for individuals of all ages, according to James Wente, hospital administrator.

The congregation of New Horizons Missionary Baptist Church holds its first service in its building at 800 S. Sprigg St.; members formerly met at 520 Broadway.

1972

Races for the two Cape Girardeau County Court terms expiring this year are assured following the entry of a fourth candidate, Walter F. Kelpe, a Cape Girardeau electrician; Kelpe, a Republican, is seeking the District 2 seat held by another Cape Girardeau businessman, J. Ronald Fischer, a Democrat.

Mrs. J. Ronald Fischer and Mrs. Paul Lueder have been named general chairmen for the 1972 Heritage Ball; the ball, traditionally held in the fall, is a major fund-raising project for its sponsor, the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau; proceeds go toward the restoration of the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St.