Out of the past: March 2

Life isn't about finding your destiny; instead, it is a journey for peace and balance found in a relationship with Jesus Christ, said Rear Adm. William L. Schachte Jr., a retired judge advocate general for the U.S. Navy; Schachte spoke to about 1,200 people Friday morning at the ninth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Christian Business Men's Committee of Cape Girardeau and the mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the hour-long program and breakfast was held at the Show Me Center.
KENNETT, Mo. -- The Ku Klux Klan rally scheduled in the afternoon in Kennett is a no-show; but the peace rally at Community Temple Church of God In Christ in Kennett -- staged in response to the expected Klan action -- is a success; songs and prayers, recollections and sentiment fill the church during the Dawning of a New Day Peace Rally, sponsored by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Two more Cape Girardeans threw their hats into the rings of candidates yesterday: Herbert L. Annis for City Council and John W. Martin for the Board of Education; Annis is a field manager for the Agricultural Division of Olin Corp.; Martin is regional manager for AAA Credit Service Corp.
Lutheran Home for the Aged begins a campaign to sell certificates to finance the construction and equipping of a 60-bed nursing home; the home will be on a 36-acre tract on Bloomfield Road, approximately one-half mile west of Highway 61; construction is scheduled to begin later this month.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department, which has never failed to respond to a call outside the city limits, is willing to continue limited service to the heavily-populated new city park area, says Commissioner Phillip H. Steck, but he concedes that if any major fire broke out there, the equipment would be inadequate to handle it.
Carl Bushard, a war veteran from Chaffee, Missouri, is the first to move into a barracks apartment at Harris Field with his family; Bushard, a former State College student, will enroll Monday for the spring term; the veteran, his wife and their small daughter, Mary Lou, are occupying an apartment in the hospital building.
J.F. Meyers, chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and J.W. Pearson, city health officer, have started a movement to procure a bloodhound, or a pair of them, to give Cape Girardeau better protection; Charles Griffith, owner of the man-hunting dog used in the Willis Martin murder case, says he knows where a well-trained animal can be secured for $100.
The funeral of Willis A. Martin, 59, slain police officer of Cape Girardeau, is held from the family home on South Louisiana; Martin's widow and five children are in attendance, as are his three sisters and two of his three brothers; through his long residence in Cape Girardeau, Martin had made many friends and had taken an important place in the life of the community; his death would have been a distinct shock to the community, even had it not been attended by tragic features.
