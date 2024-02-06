Out of the past: March 2

1996

Life isn't about finding your destiny; instead, it is a journey for peace and balance found in a relationship with Jesus Christ, said Rear Adm. William L. Schachte Jr., a retired judge advocate general for the U.S. Navy; Schachte spoke to about 1,200 people Friday morning at the ninth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Christian Business Men's Committee of Cape Girardeau and the mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the hour-long program and breakfast was held at the Show Me Center.

KENNETT, Mo. -- The Ku Klux Klan rally scheduled in the afternoon in Kennett is a no-show; but the peace rally at Community Temple Church of God In Christ in Kennett -- staged in response to the expected Klan action -- is a success; songs and prayers, recollections and sentiment fill the church during the Dawning of a New Day Peace Rally, sponsored by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

1971

Two more Cape Girardeans threw their hats into the rings of candidates yesterday: Herbert L. Annis for City Council and John W. Martin for the Board of Education; Annis is a field manager for the Agricultural Division of Olin Corp.; Martin is regional manager for AAA Credit Service Corp.

Lutheran Home for the Aged begins a campaign to sell certificates to finance the construction and equipping of a 60-bed nursing home; the home will be on a 36-acre tract on Bloomfield Road, approximately one-half mile west of Highway 61; construction is scheduled to begin later this month.