Out of the past: March 19

1999

A small tear in the rubber blade of a windshield wiper made the difference between excellent and perfect during Jackson School District’s spring bus inspection yesterday; three hours and 54 buses later, the school district posted a near perfect inspection score of 98.1%, well above the state average of 85.3%; this achievement also earned the district the distinguished Fleet Excellence Award, given school districts that score 95% or higher on the annual spring inspection.

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence is setting up offices at 63 Doctors Park in space donated by Dr. Jonathan Thomas; he gave over half of his clinic so that victims of sexual violence can get counseling and exams; Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital are helping to set up the center.

1974

Guy A. Lowes, a private consulting engineer of Jackson, has been hired as Cape Girardeau’s new city engineer; Lowes, 36, will begin his new duties April 1.

Gary Lynch is looking forward to April 1; Lynch, a familiar figure around Southeast Missouri football circles, will be sending his charges through their paces on that date, but instead of the orange-and-black uniforms of the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers, he’ll be directing a group of red-and-white clad Indians from Southeast Missouri State University, as offensive coordinator; Lynch has guided the Tigers the past five years.