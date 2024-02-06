Out of the past: March 19

Three nationally known folk singers will perform this spring in KRCU's Spring Folk Music Series: singer-guitarists Tom May and Bill Staines, and autoharpist Bryan Bowers; the station sponsored two successful concerts last year to test the water for a series that is likely to become a permanent KRCU production.
The Cape Girardeau Job Service Office could become a satellite office of the Missouri Division of Employment Security at Sikeston and have fewer employees; the Division of Employment Security is considering the change as a result of the retirement of Cape Girardeau Job Service Office manager Jackie Cecil.
Relief for the Cape Girardeau and areas north along the Mississippi River appears in sight as the river reached a crest here yesterday of 40.2 feet and is expected to begin receding today; meanwhile, crises were averted yesterday at Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, in the Mississippi near St. Marys, Missouri, and at East St. Louis, Illinois, where officials said they were holding their own against the river; the Army Corps of Engineers office at Cairo, Illinois, dismissed reports of flooding in the Birds Point-New Madrid Spillway in Mississippi and New Madrid counties, saying there is no problem there as far as the levees are concerned.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Saying she was never scared because her dog was with her, Pamela Kay Graves, 9-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Graves, spent several adventurous hours Saturday night wandering the hills between Tamms and Oliver Branch, Illinois; Alexander County Sheriff's Department organized a search; bloodhounds were brought in from the Vienna (Illinois) Prison; and two helicopters searched from overhead; after spending a chilly night, she walked from the wooded area 3 1/2 miles from her home and was spotted by a passing motorist.
Wind of near tornadic force which swept across Cape Girardeau most of last night and this morning partially disrupted telephone communications in the area, and blew numerous tree branches into city streets; while there was no great damage, there were some 100 cases of broken telephone wires in the city; Harold Brenneisen reports the force of the wind blew over a chimney, smashing a 10-by-12-foot hole in the roof at the Brenneisen Motor Co.
B.A. Meyer of Jackson suffered a severe loss in livestock this week, over 30 head of swine dying of cholera; the animals were two brood sows, two pigs and 32 shoats averaging about 60 pounds; the animal all died within two days; they were on Meyer's farm south of Oak Ridge, where Martin King is manager.
BENTON, Mo. -- Benton, the best paved town in Southeast Missouri, is now to have electric lights and 24-hour electrical service the year round; the Scott County Court and many residents of Benton have contracted with the Missouri Public Utilities Co. of Cape Girardeau to extend its lines to Benton and render the same service it give to numerous other Southeast Missouri towns; Benton should have electrical service within 60 days.
Marie Turner Harvey, state chairman of education with the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs, is a guest of the Wednesday Club, delivering a lecture to that organization, to State Teachers College students and faculty and to public school faculty members in Academic hall on "Education in Rural Missouri"; her lecture is abundantly illustrated with screen pictures of her work at Porter School in Adair County, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
