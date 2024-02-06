Out of the past: March 19

1998

Three nationally known folk singers will perform this spring in KRCU's Spring Folk Music Series: singer-guitarists Tom May and Bill Staines, and autoharpist Bryan Bowers; the station sponsored two successful concerts last year to test the water for a series that is likely to become a permanent KRCU production.

The Cape Girardeau Job Service Office could become a satellite office of the Missouri Division of Employment Security at Sikeston and have fewer employees; the Division of Employment Security is considering the change as a result of the retirement of Cape Girardeau Job Service Office manager Jackie Cecil.

1973

Relief for the Cape Girardeau and areas north along the Mississippi River appears in sight as the river reached a crest here yesterday of 40.2 feet and is expected to begin receding today; meanwhile, crises were averted yesterday at Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, in the Mississippi near St. Marys, Missouri, and at East St. Louis, Illinois, where officials said they were holding their own against the river; the Army Corps of Engineers office at Cairo, Illinois, dismissed reports of flooding in the Birds Point-New Madrid Spillway in Mississippi and New Madrid counties, saying there is no problem there as far as the levees are concerned.

TAMMS, Ill. -- Saying she was never scared because her dog was with her, Pamela Kay Graves, 9-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Graves, spent several adventurous hours Saturday night wandering the hills between Tamms and Oliver Branch, Illinois; Alexander County Sheriff's Department organized a search; bloodhounds were brought in from the Vienna (Illinois) Prison; and two helicopters searched from overhead; after spending a chilly night, she walked from the wooded area 3 1/2 miles from her home and was spotted by a passing motorist.