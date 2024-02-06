Out of the past: March 19

More than 800 businesses in Cape Girardeau can anticipate a visit from an inspector in the next year, and some can expect to pay thousands of dollars to comply with a newly enforced federal regulation, or risk losing water service; officials in charge of compliance say some businesses' hookups to the city water system put the entire system in danger; those businesses don't have the proper devices on their water systems to prevent dangerous chemicals and organisms from flowing into the city's drinking water.
Jackson municipal public works and utilities employees reject union representation by nearly a 2-to-1 margin; employees vote 33-17 against unionization during two hours of secret-ballot voting at City Hall.
A Cape Girardeau native, the Rev. Marshall H. Ervin, now pastor of First United Methodist Church in Rock Island, Illinois, is among three clergymen recently appointed district superintendents by Bishop Lance Webb of Springfield, Illinois; Ervin and the other two clergymen will serve in the bishop's cabinet for the Central Illinois Conference in 1972-73.
A cantata entitled "The Seven Words of Christ on the Cross," by Heinrich Schuetz, is sung by the Chancel Choir of Centenary Methodist Church in the morning worship service; Dr. John Shelton directs the choir; the performance observes the 300th anniversary of the composer's death.
Cape Girardeau's three P.E.O. Chapters ask 102 local organizations to join in a campaign requesting the City Council to inaugurate a municipal health program; specifically, they call for inspections for sanitary production of milk and meat, inspection of restaurants and their employees, and more modern garbage disposal.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston, by a large majority, becomes the first Southeast Missouri city to adopt the city manager form of government; at a special election yesterday, the town voted 582 to 236 to change from the present aldermanic form.
Members of the DeMolay order in Cape Girardeau attend church services at the Christian Church in a body; in honor of the occasion, John McCardle plays a violin solo, and a quartet, composed of Lucille Woodson, Mrs. C.J. Neal, Clyde Harris and Keith Brumback, sings.
Cape Girardeans this week will make financial provision for their baseball for the 1922 season; baseball enthusiasts hope to raise $5,000 to finance the Capahas for the season.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.