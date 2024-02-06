Out of the past: March 19

1997

More than 800 businesses in Cape Girardeau can anticipate a visit from an inspector in the next year, and some can expect to pay thousands of dollars to comply with a newly enforced federal regulation, or risk losing water service; officials in charge of compliance say some businesses' hookups to the city water system put the entire system in danger; those businesses don't have the proper devices on their water systems to prevent dangerous chemicals and organisms from flowing into the city's drinking water.

Jackson municipal public works and utilities employees reject union representation by nearly a 2-to-1 margin; employees vote 33-17 against unionization during two hours of secret-ballot voting at City Hall.

1972

A Cape Girardeau native, the Rev. Marshall H. Ervin, now pastor of First United Methodist Church in Rock Island, Illinois, is among three clergymen recently appointed district superintendents by Bishop Lance Webb of Springfield, Illinois; Ervin and the other two clergymen will serve in the bishop's cabinet for the Central Illinois Conference in 1972-73.

A cantata entitled "The Seven Words of Christ on the Cross," by Heinrich Schuetz, is sung by the Chancel Choir of Centenary Methodist Church in the morning worship service; Dr. John Shelton directs the choir; the performance observes the 300th anniversary of the composer's death.