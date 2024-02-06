Out of the past: March 19

1996

As the filing date for statewide office approaches, hardly a day goes by that Paul Sander doesn't hear about the District 157 seat; now Jackson's mayor and most famous non-candidate wants to set the record straight: He's not filing for state representative; Sander says he's happy serving Jackson residents as mayor and plans to run again in 1997.

Drury Inn & Suites opened at Interstate 55 and Highway 61 in Jackson on Friday; the 79-room hotel has a new look for a Drury Inn; the four-story structure features bell towers and stucco exterior to reflect traditional Bavarian style, the same as the adjacent Bavarian Halle, which was constructed more than two years ago.

1971

Nearly a year-long vacancy in the office of postmaster at Cape Girardeau ends with the swearing into office of Russell J. Fowler; Fowler, who has served as officer in charge since the April 2, 1970, retirement of Ted R. Regenhardt, will assume the post tomorrow.

Brig. Gen. Norval A. Randol announces his retirement from the National Guard after nearly 37 years of service, including duty in Europe during World War II; Randol, president of Cape Girardeau's Farmers and Merchants Bank, has been assistant state adjutant general since January 1970, when he turned over command of the 35th Engineer Brigade to Brig. Gen. O.T. Dalton, whose promotion to that rank became effective this week.