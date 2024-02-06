Out of the past: March 19

As the filing date for statewide office approaches, hardly a day goes by that Paul Sander doesn't hear about the District 157 seat; now Jackson's mayor and most famous non-candidate wants to set the record straight: He's not filing for state representative; Sander says he's happy serving Jackson residents as mayor and plans to run again in 1997.
Drury Inn & Suites opened at Interstate 55 and Highway 61 in Jackson on Friday; the 79-room hotel has a new look for a Drury Inn; the four-story structure features bell towers and stucco exterior to reflect traditional Bavarian style, the same as the adjacent Bavarian Halle, which was constructed more than two years ago.
Nearly a year-long vacancy in the office of postmaster at Cape Girardeau ends with the swearing into office of Russell J. Fowler; Fowler, who has served as officer in charge since the April 2, 1970, retirement of Ted R. Regenhardt, will assume the post tomorrow.
Brig. Gen. Norval A. Randol announces his retirement from the National Guard after nearly 37 years of service, including duty in Europe during World War II; Randol, president of Cape Girardeau's Farmers and Merchants Bank, has been assistant state adjutant general since January 1970, when he turned over command of the 35th Engineer Brigade to Brig. Gen. O.T. Dalton, whose promotion to that rank became effective this week.
More than 300 dairymen and members of their families turn out in the morning at the Arena Building for the opening program of Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Dairy Day, which will continue this afternoon with talks by dairy authorities; the only hitch in the morning program is that there is too much light in the hall for the showing of a movie, "A Boy Named Joe"; the skylights on the roof are covered, which should allow the show to be presented later.
Members of the Lions Club are hoping for a record turnout tomorrow for the eighth consecutive Pancake Day in Cape Girardeau; the Lions will begin serving breakfast at 7 a.m. tomorrow at the Homer Millikan motor sales room, 817 Broadway; serving will continue through 8 p.m.
Word is received here that Fred A. Naeter, co-publisher of The Southeast Missourian, has taken an apartment in St. Augustine, Florida, and will remain there until his health shows marked improvement; Naeter, with his wife and his brother, George, went to Florida the first of March as the Cape Girardeau delegation on the National Editorial Association excursion to the annual convention; Fred Naeter has been under a specialist's care since his arrival at St. Augustine.
The plans submitted by the J.H. Felt & Co. architects of Kansas City, Missouri, for the proposed Carnegie Library here were accepted by the Council of Women's Clubs at its meeting last night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
