All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsMarch 19, 2020
Out of the past: March 19
Nearly 50 area churches have crossed denominational lines and united to bring the Heartland for Christ/Impact America Crusade to Cape Girardeau; the eight-night event, which begins this evening at the Show Me Center, features Christian communicator Lowell Lundstrom of Sisseton, South Dakota...

1995

Nearly 50 area churches have crossed denominational lines and united to bring the Heartland for Christ/Impact America Crusade to Cape Girardeau; the eight-night event, which begins this evening at the Show Me Center, features Christian communicator Lowell Lundstrom of Sisseton, South Dakota.

La Croix United Methodist Church adds another service to its Sunday morning worship schedule; the new 8:15 a.m. service is followed by Sunday school at 9:30 and a second worship celebration at 10:30; Pastor Ron Watts says the additional service is needed to accommodate the growing number of people attending church services and to provide an option to those who can't attend later in the morning.

1970

Russell J. Fowler, acting Cape Girardeau postmaster, reports an embargo is in effect on mail of all classes destined for the greater New York City area; that city's mailmen are on strike, having defied a back-to-work order; and the movement is spreading, with the 3,000-member Brooklyn Postal Union, representing clerks, drivers, mail handlers and maintenance workers, voting to join the letter carriers in the strike.

Employees of the Florsheim Shoe Co. plant at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74 are engaged in a work stoppage resulting from what is said to be a dispute over a job policy in the fitting room.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1945

A rise of 1.9 feet in the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau over the weekend brings the stream back within flood possibilities; the stage at 8 a.m. is 27.9 feet, and another one-10th foot is added before noon, pulling the level up to just 4 feet under the flood stage mark of 32 feet.

After a long conference with city attorney R.P. Smith and city engineer John R. Walther, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to table the C.A. Juden petition asking a city survey to determine the cost of making Main and Independence streets, sidewalks and sewer line changes in connection with a proposed raising of the business district ground level in the Main-Independence area as a flood-control effort.

1920

The Missourian's job department is in the process of publishing yearbooks for five schools: the Teachers College, Cape Girardeau Central High, and high schools at Campbell, Caruthersville and Morehouse, Missouri; the annuals, the products of the students, will be works of art.

The Rev. E. Pruente will soon be seen riding around in a brand new Ford car; he was the recipient of the automobile given away by the Knights of Columbus at the Orpheum Theater yesterday.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 23
Out of the past: Sept. 23
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy