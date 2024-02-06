Out of the past: March 19

Nearly 50 area churches have crossed denominational lines and united to bring the Heartland for Christ/Impact America Crusade to Cape Girardeau; the eight-night event, which begins this evening at the Show Me Center, features Christian communicator Lowell Lundstrom of Sisseton, South Dakota.
La Croix United Methodist Church adds another service to its Sunday morning worship schedule; the new 8:15 a.m. service is followed by Sunday school at 9:30 and a second worship celebration at 10:30; Pastor Ron Watts says the additional service is needed to accommodate the growing number of people attending church services and to provide an option to those who can't attend later in the morning.
Russell J. Fowler, acting Cape Girardeau postmaster, reports an embargo is in effect on mail of all classes destined for the greater New York City area; that city's mailmen are on strike, having defied a back-to-work order; and the movement is spreading, with the 3,000-member Brooklyn Postal Union, representing clerks, drivers, mail handlers and maintenance workers, voting to join the letter carriers in the strike.
Employees of the Florsheim Shoe Co. plant at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74 are engaged in a work stoppage resulting from what is said to be a dispute over a job policy in the fitting room.
A rise of 1.9 feet in the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau over the weekend brings the stream back within flood possibilities; the stage at 8 a.m. is 27.9 feet, and another one-10th foot is added before noon, pulling the level up to just 4 feet under the flood stage mark of 32 feet.
After a long conference with city attorney R.P. Smith and city engineer John R. Walther, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to table the C.A. Juden petition asking a city survey to determine the cost of making Main and Independence streets, sidewalks and sewer line changes in connection with a proposed raising of the business district ground level in the Main-Independence area as a flood-control effort.
The Missourian's job department is in the process of publishing yearbooks for five schools: the Teachers College, Cape Girardeau Central High, and high schools at Campbell, Caruthersville and Morehouse, Missouri; the annuals, the products of the students, will be works of art.
The Rev. E. Pruente will soon be seen riding around in a brand new Ford car; he was the recipient of the automobile given away by the Knights of Columbus at the Orpheum Theater yesterday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders