Out of the past: March 19

1994

Construction of the $5.7 million Jackson Middle School is underway again after being delayed for nearly a month by inclement weather earlier this year; Penzel Construction Co. resumed work on construction of the 93,570-square-foot building earlier this month.

Cape Girardeau County's sales tax receipts for 1994 are pouring in at another record rate through the first quarter of the year; in March, the county's receipts from its half-cent sales tax totaled $510,696, the largest single monthly check ever received.

1969

The traffic signals at Cape Rock Drive and Kingshighway are activated at noon; the signals, which have been in place several weeks, couldn't be activated until a controlling device was delivered.

Dr. Harry E. Goddard of Kennett, Missouri, past department commander of the American Legion, presents 50-year pins to members of Louis K. Juden Post 63 for their service to the Legion, at a dinner meeting; those present to receive pins are Charles W. Bauerle, V.A. Chapman, Raymond Beckman, Robert A. Faust, C.R. Gibbs, Oscar C. Kaiser, Walter H. Oberheide, Ed H. Vandeven, Henry H. Wiseman, A.W. Zimmerman Jr., George Vandeven and Bert A. Andrews.