Out of the past: March 18

1999

More than 20 years after the death of Leroy Mason, longtime director of Southeast Missouri State University's Golden Eagles Marching Band, a university scholarship named for Mason isn't fully endowed; Vicki Litzelfelner Abernathy, who was a majorette and drum major for the Golden Eagles from 1966 to 1971, has organized a benefit '60s dance aimed at raising some of the approximately $3,600 still needed to fully endow the scholarship at $10,000; the dance is set for April 16 at the Show Me Center.

Winners of the Missouri State Teachers Association Meritorious Service and Community Teachers Association Leaders of the Year awards are announced during a banquet in the evening; Larry Nickell, Anna Crawford, Mary Wilhite, Martha Short, Ruthie Davis and Gene Brunkhorst all are honored for superior contributions to education and MSTA during the event, held in the University Center Ballroom at Southeast Missouri State University; Carolyn Harris, Pamela Ferrell and Debra Lusk are recognized as the outstanding CTA leaders for the year.

1974

Cape Girardeau residents may be faced with driving hazards on William Street for the next three years, but the $1.5 million widening and resurfacing project, started in September, will result in the city's first four-lane east-west artery; William, from Sprigg Street to South Kingshighway, was stripped of trees and work begun to relocate gas, water, electric and telephone lines late last year with work expected to last two seasons; now, however, Carl Penzel of Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson says the project may take three seasons to complete, mainly because of the problems involved in relocating utilities.

The cost of feeding prisoners in Cape Girardeau County jail last month is once again a cause for concern among County Court judges; County Auditor H. Weldon Macke draws the courts attention to the fact that it cost $1,488.01 during February to feed prisoners, nearly 50% more than the $1,000 monthly allotment; Macke warns that if the current high spending continues, the budgeted funds for feeding prisoners will be exhausted in five months.