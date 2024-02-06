Out of the past: March 18

1997

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night decided to extend the ethics commission's application deadline to April 15; the city charter calls for the seven-member commission to have a quorum of five; but only four residents -- William Donnelly, John Egbuka, Bo Schantz and Stephen Stigers -- applied to be on the commission before the original deadline of March 1.

BENTON, Mo. -- The days of running Scott County's government at a deficit and drawing money from reserves may be coming to an end; the Scott County Commission is asking voters to approve a one-quarter-cent sales tax during the April 1 election.

1972

Pledging to seek legislation to bring more power to local government, Melvin D. Lichtenegger, a Jackson business man, announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for state representative from District 155; he will run against incumbent Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, in the November elections unless a primary race develops; Proffer, a Jackson newspaper publisher, hasn't filed for reelection but is expected to do so.

Installation of foundations and pads for 12 apartment buildings to be built on Bloomfield Road by Cloverleaf Developers is expected to start as soon as weather conditions permit; much of the grading was started last fall, but was slowed by winter weather; the development is on the former Burrough estate.