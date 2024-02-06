Out of the past: March 18

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night decided to extend the ethics commission's application deadline to April 15; the city charter calls for the seven-member commission to have a quorum of five; but only four residents -- William Donnelly, John Egbuka, Bo Schantz and Stephen Stigers -- applied to be on the commission before the original deadline of March 1.
BENTON, Mo. -- The days of running Scott County's government at a deficit and drawing money from reserves may be coming to an end; the Scott County Commission is asking voters to approve a one-quarter-cent sales tax during the April 1 election.
Pledging to seek legislation to bring more power to local government, Melvin D. Lichtenegger, a Jackson business man, announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for state representative from District 155; he will run against incumbent Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, in the November elections unless a primary race develops; Proffer, a Jackson newspaper publisher, hasn't filed for reelection but is expected to do so.
Installation of foundations and pads for 12 apartment buildings to be built on Bloomfield Road by Cloverleaf Developers is expected to start as soon as weather conditions permit; much of the grading was started last fall, but was slowed by winter weather; the development is on the former Burrough estate.
Officers say a well-dressed and glib-talking man of about 50 went on a district-wide check-cashing swing through this area Saturday, leaving with possibly $400 to $500 in cash out of which he defrauded furniture retailers; two Cape Girardeau stores were given worthless checks in connection with faked purchases.
Clifford D. Pierce of Memphis, Tennessee, president of Lions International, is the principal speaker at the Cape Girardeau Lions Club's 25th anniversary dinner at Centenary Methodist Church; representatives of other clubs in the district are guests of the local organization.
It is announced that 1,600 articles made from Juanita flour sacks in a contest carried on by the Scott County Milling Co., will be on display in the Missouri Public Utilities Co., display room Monday and Tuesday; some of the best seamstresses in Southeast Missouri participated in the contest.
BENTON, Mo. -- An effort is being made to enlarge the Benton School District by consolidating it with the rural districts of Cross Plains, Hickory Grove, Redman, Owensby and Scherer; if such a consolidation is made, a four-year high school will be established at Benton.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.