Out of the past: March 18

It was a job search that didn't take long to complete; after two months of screening applications, the Scott City Board of Education unanimously voted Friday to hire Roger Tatum as its new superintendent; the Oak Ridge school board will meet tonight to accept Tatum's resignation and discuss its search for a new superintendent.
Boardings of Trans World Express flights at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport dropped sharply through the first eight months of this fiscal year; TWE had 1,205 fewer boardings from July through February compared to the same period in 1994-95; the airline handled 4,371 passengers during the first eight months of the 1994-95 year compared to 3,166 for the current fiscal year.
Cape Girardeau Public Library Board accepts recommendations of its site committee to study possibilities of expanding and improving the present library rather than searching for a new site; a branch library is also proposed; in addition, the City Council last night suspended further action on its part on a proposal to sell the northeast corner of Capaha Park for the site of a library.
The hot topic for candidates seeking seats on the Cape Girardeau School Board is Central High School's dress code; only one -- John W. Martin -- of six perspective board members is demanding abolishment of the code; the other five -- incumbents Jack O. Kramer and Hilary F. Schmittzehe, and Mrs. George A. Ketcham, Max G. Stovall and Dr. C. John Ritter -- are walking gingerly along the controversial issue, although all are calling for some changes in updating or correcting what they view as fallacies in the present written code.
The news and mechanical departments of the Southeast Missourian newspaper were moved over the weekend to the second floor of the building and, while not all the "kinks" were worked out, the paper was issued as usual; moving of the heavy equipment in the mechanical department from the first floor to the second was accomplished using a newly installed freight elevator; the public is advised that those having business with the news department should use the double-door entrance and stairway on Broadway, turning left at the head of the stairs.
Cash loot of about $800 was taken in a series of three burglaries in Cape Girardeau this weekend; establishments entered were the Sugar Creek Creamery office, 103 S. Sprigg St.; the Excelsior Furniture Co., 533 Broadway, and Suedekum & Sons Hardware store, 620 Good Hope.
A resolution, agreeing to pay half the expense necessary to paint and repair the exterior of the Common Pleas Courthouse, was passed by Cape Girardeau city commissioners last night; the proposition will be put before the County Court for its approval at the next meeting of that body.
William E. Schaefer has returned from St. Louis, where he attended a conference of the Mississippi Scenic Highway Association, which is interested in a fine road from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico and passing through Cape Girardeau; Schaefer was elected a vice president of the organization.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
