Out of the past: March 18

Southeast Missouri State University wants to close Dearmont residence halls and raise room and board charges for the remaining dorms about 5%; the proposal will be considered by the Board of Regents on Monday; the board will also be asked to hike tuition by $4 a credit-hour for in-state students and $8 a credit-hour for out-of-state students.
Nearly 1,800 people attended a production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Show Me Center last night; the road company performance starred Ted Neely, reprising his role as the original Jesus Christ on Broadway and in the 1970s movie, and Lisa Marie as Mary Magdalene.
Roofing at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School, which since its completion in 1964 has been troubled by leaks, developed a major leak under the weight of heavy snow yesterday, flooding several areas of the school; maintenance personnel worked frantically until dark Tuesday in an attempt to find the leak, through which hundreds of gallons of water poured into the west side corridors and several rooms on the second floor; water today begins flooding the cafeteria.
Cape Girardeau businessman Warren S. Hastings has filed on the Republican ticket for judge of the County Court from the 2nd District; Hastings is president of Bumpa-Tel Inc.; Judge J. Ronald Fischer, the incumbent Democrat, also from Cape Girardeau, has filed for re-election.
Dorothy Blore Lipps was notified yesterday by the Navy Department that her husband, Seaman 2nd Class George R. Lipps, 30, has been wounded in action; the message stated Lipps "sustained multiple shrapnel wounds in action against the enemy on Jan. 6, 1945, when the ship which he was aboard was attacked by enemy planes. He was retained on board ship for treatment. His condition is reported to be favorable."
Rain just a half-hour before game time forces postponement of the initial practice game between the St. Louis Browns and Toledo Mud Hens.
Controlling interest in the Liberty National Life Insurance Co., which has home offices in Cape Girardeau, goes into the hands of Harry L. Albert, a leading figure in the company since its establishment here; Albert purchases 1,700 shares of stock from D'Nean and B.C. Stafford to advance his roll in the company; the deal relieves the Staffords of practically all their stock in Liberty National and makes Albert owner of a majority of the stock.
Work is progressing rapidly on the Lorberg building on South Sprigg Street, and it should be ready for occupancy in May; the work on the floors is finished today, and an undercoating of plastering is nearly completed; metal workers will next start work on the ceilings, which will require several weeks to complete.
-- Sharon K. Sanders