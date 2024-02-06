Out of the past: March 18

1995

Southeast Missouri State University wants to close Dearmont residence halls and raise room and board charges for the remaining dorms about 5%; the proposal will be considered by the Board of Regents on Monday; the board will also be asked to hike tuition by $4 a credit-hour for in-state students and $8 a credit-hour for out-of-state students.

Nearly 1,800 people attended a production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Show Me Center last night; the road company performance starred Ted Neely, reprising his role as the original Jesus Christ on Broadway and in the 1970s movie, and Lisa Marie as Mary Magdalene.

1970

Roofing at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School, which since its completion in 1964 has been troubled by leaks, developed a major leak under the weight of heavy snow yesterday, flooding several areas of the school; maintenance personnel worked frantically until dark Tuesday in an attempt to find the leak, through which hundreds of gallons of water poured into the west side corridors and several rooms on the second floor; water today begins flooding the cafeteria.

Cape Girardeau businessman Warren S. Hastings has filed on the Republican ticket for judge of the County Court from the 2nd District; Hastings is president of Bumpa-Tel Inc.; Judge J. Ronald Fischer, the incumbent Democrat, also from Cape Girardeau, has filed for re-election.