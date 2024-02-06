Out of the past: March 17

1949

The report of three commissioners, appointed in Common Pleas Court to assess benefits and damages for right of way and easements for the new section of Highway 61, has been filed, showing awards on eight separate parcels of land in the amount of $81,445.04; the largest single sum was awarded to M. Cuskaden, the Federal Land Bank of St. Louis and Walter R. Brown, a trustee of the bank; it amounted to $42,451.20 for 22.99 acres of land.

Cape Girardeau, its heavy taxpaying period over at the end of last month, has entered into the financial doldrums which will continue until next fall, when the public again makes its annual visit to the city clerk's office to pay up; but in entering the dull period, it does so on the heaviest balance in history; the February financial statement shows that the balance on hand at the end of the month was $106,002.56; this compared to $77,301.45 at the corresponding time last year, and to $69,556.95 in February 1947.

1924

Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court orders the sale of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway at a price not less than $750,000; the sale will be held during the May term of the court in Cape Girardeau; having charge of the sale will be Clarence L. Grant of Jackson, present receiver of the road; James Grover, trust office of the St. Louis Union Trust Co., and Montague Lyons of St. Louis; the road may be sold either as a whole or in parcels, but it must bring more than $750,000.

According to the Banner Press newspaper in Marble Hill, Bollinger County has the champion wolf hunter of the country: "Jim Staats, he lives near Greenbrier, has taken up wolf hunting for the spring and summer, at least. Mr Staats has been unusually successful in taking these animals, as he has killed 13 this winter down in his neighborhood. He is hunting them in the edge of Wayne and Stoddard counties and in Bollinger County."

