Out of the past: March 17

1998

Cape Girardeau Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 has canceled the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration, but an outpouring of interest could prompt it to reconsider; the post needs people or organizations to help plan and fund a celebration and clean up afterwards.

New proposals for reducing the Cape Girardeau School District's deficit were presented at a Board of Education meeting last night; Superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent's latest recommendations include early retirement incentives for 14 faculty members, increased class size, elimination of additional preparatory period at secondary level to cover classes of eight retiring teachers, and elimination of extracurricular activities pay for teachers.

1973

The Mississippi River continues to rise, inundating more roads and farmland in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois and posing a threat to levees on the Illinois side of the river; one of the most serious trouble spots is on Kaskaskia Island, located in the Mississippi River between Chester, Illinois, and St. Marys, Missouri, where a wave wash threatens a 2-mile section of the ring levee surrounding the island; high water could wash out the only land access route to the island.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Construction of a second unit to the 600,000-kilowatt electric generating plant near here is scheduled to begin this summer with completion projected early in 1977; Unit No. 2 will be built, owned and operated by the newly formed Federated Electric Co-operative of Springfield, Missouri, which operates Unit No. 1 for the City of New Madrid.