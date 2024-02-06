Out of the past: March 17

Cape Girardeau Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 has canceled the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration, but an outpouring of interest could prompt it to reconsider; the post needs people or organizations to help plan and fund a celebration and clean up afterwards.
New proposals for reducing the Cape Girardeau School District's deficit were presented at a Board of Education meeting last night; Superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent's latest recommendations include early retirement incentives for 14 faculty members, increased class size, elimination of additional preparatory period at secondary level to cover classes of eight retiring teachers, and elimination of extracurricular activities pay for teachers.
The Mississippi River continues to rise, inundating more roads and farmland in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois and posing a threat to levees on the Illinois side of the river; one of the most serious trouble spots is on Kaskaskia Island, located in the Mississippi River between Chester, Illinois, and St. Marys, Missouri, where a wave wash threatens a 2-mile section of the ring levee surrounding the island; high water could wash out the only land access route to the island.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Construction of a second unit to the 600,000-kilowatt electric generating plant near here is scheduled to begin this summer with completion projected early in 1977; Unit No. 2 will be built, owned and operated by the newly formed Federated Electric Co-operative of Springfield, Missouri, which operates Unit No. 1 for the City of New Madrid.
Cape Girardeau and Perry counties have been selected for a special federal census to be taken next month, as a pre-test of methods and questions to be used in the decennial census in 1950; the census, covering both population and agriculture, will be official in every respect, and the result will be certified by the Bureau of the Census in Washington.
Remodeling of the interior of the Coffee Shop of Hotel Idan-Ha began Monday and is expected to take three weeks to complete; workers are removing the present fixtures and furniture; the remodeling program will consist of a complete rearranging of booths and tables, and all new equipment will be installed; the Broadway entrance will remain the same, but the entrance from the lobby will be moved north to the middle of the east wall; patrons of the Coffee Shop are being served in the Rainbow Room while work is ongoing.
D.A. Hart, manager of the Missouri Public Utilities Co. in Cape Girardeau, is constructing three frame houses near May Greene School in South Cape Girardeau; they are being built in the pretty Fort D Highlands addition and are costing approximately $1,000 each; they will be sold after completion.
Close friends believe L.L. Bowman and Charles W. Stehr, members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, may again be candidates for re-election April 3; petitions are also to be circulated urging Dr. L.F. Popp to become a candidate for a place on the board.
