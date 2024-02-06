Out of the past: March 17

1996

The Rev. Philip N. Curran is the new pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and holds his first service there in the morning; the congregation is temporarily meeting at Lutheran Chapel of Hope, 903 College Hill, while the pastor's temporary office is at 1017 Independence St.; a new church is being built at 2411 Abbey Road.

More than 60 supporters and fellow Republicans gather in the evening at the Holiday Inn as State Sen. Peter Kinder formally announces his re-election bid; he is seeking a second term in office; Kinder was elected to the Missouri Senate in November 1992.

1971

Plans for a $1,600,000 addition to Southeast Hospital, prompted principally by the increased demand for maternity care, were put underway last night by the Board of Trustees with the employment of architects, structural engineers and mechanical engineers; the proposed addition will add from 60 to 64 beds to the hospital, plus attendant facilities; beds in the maternity section will be increased from 18 to 30.

The promotion of Col. O.T. Dalton Jr., of Charleston, Missouri, to the rank of brigadier general in the Missouri National Guard is announced by Adj. Gen. L.B. Adams Jr., in Jefferson City; Dalton will continue to serve as commanding general of the 35th Engineer Brigade, stationed in St. Louis.