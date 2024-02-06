Out of the past: March 17

The Rev. Philip N. Curran is the new pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and holds his first service there in the morning; the congregation is temporarily meeting at Lutheran Chapel of Hope, 903 College Hill, while the pastor's temporary office is at 1017 Independence St.; a new church is being built at 2411 Abbey Road.
More than 60 supporters and fellow Republicans gather in the evening at the Holiday Inn as State Sen. Peter Kinder formally announces his re-election bid; he is seeking a second term in office; Kinder was elected to the Missouri Senate in November 1992.
Plans for a $1,600,000 addition to Southeast Hospital, prompted principally by the increased demand for maternity care, were put underway last night by the Board of Trustees with the employment of architects, structural engineers and mechanical engineers; the proposed addition will add from 60 to 64 beds to the hospital, plus attendant facilities; beds in the maternity section will be increased from 18 to 30.
The promotion of Col. O.T. Dalton Jr., of Charleston, Missouri, to the rank of brigadier general in the Missouri National Guard is announced by Adj. Gen. L.B. Adams Jr., in Jefferson City; Dalton will continue to serve as commanding general of the 35th Engineer Brigade, stationed in St. Louis.
The Rev. Bayard S. Clark, newly elected rector of Christ Episcopal Church, conducts his first services at the church; he succeeds the Rev. Charles A. Higgins, who has take a pastorate at Waco, Texas.
The Rev. A.S. London, outstanding Sunday school worker for the Church of the Nazarene, speaks in the evening at the local Nazarene church; he is just completing a two-month tour of the Missouri District in the interest of Sunday school work and has conducted services in every state of the union.
Opposition to the high freight rates charged by the railroads to shippers in Southeast Missouri, alleged inefficient service and an accumulation of other things being done by the railroads which greatly inconvenience shippers, came to a head recently, when Caruthersville, Missouri, shippers decided to put a river packet on between there and Cape Girardeau, connecting with the Eagle Packet Co. boat on Wednesday and Saturday; E.A. Shaw of Memphis, Tennessee, has been persuaded to run the Dixie, a good-sized packet, between here and Caruthersville.
Sam Vandivort, brother of President Judge Clyde Vandivort of the Cape Girardeau County Court, has consented to make the race for the mayoralty of Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.