Out of the past: March 17

1994

The tiny Cape Girardeau County village of Whitewater finds its name in the news, as President Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton continue to find themselves embroiled in a scandal with the same name.

Members of the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post 63 of Cape Girardeau last night welcomed state commander Robert L. Boxdorfer to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion in Paris.

1969

KELSO, Mo. -- An early morning fire destroys the Burger Hardware Store in Kelso owned by Fred P. Burger and his son, Norman; loss of the building, which burns to the ground, and inventory is estimated at $150,000; volunteer fire departments from Illmo and Scott City, boosted with water hauled by trucks from Cape Girardeau and Scott City Ready Mix companies, are able to save nearby buildings and homes.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board holds a special meeting at the Wayside Inn in Jackson, discussing with Wayside owner Chester Gerecke plans for a new restaurant at the airport; Gerecke gives his views on what would be needed for the board to set up food service at the airport.