Out of the past: March 17

The tiny Cape Girardeau County village of Whitewater finds its name in the news, as President Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton continue to find themselves embroiled in a scandal with the same name.
Members of the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post 63 of Cape Girardeau last night welcomed state commander Robert L. Boxdorfer to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion in Paris.
KELSO, Mo. -- An early morning fire destroys the Burger Hardware Store in Kelso owned by Fred P. Burger and his son, Norman; loss of the building, which burns to the ground, and inventory is estimated at $150,000; volunteer fire departments from Illmo and Scott City, boosted with water hauled by trucks from Cape Girardeau and Scott City Ready Mix companies, are able to save nearby buildings and homes.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board holds a special meeting at the Wayside Inn in Jackson, discussing with Wayside owner Chester Gerecke plans for a new restaurant at the airport; Gerecke gives his views on what would be needed for the board to set up food service at the airport.
Mr. and Mrs. Hosie Hutchison, who reside on U.S. 61 northwest of Cape Girardeau, learned by telegram yesterday their son, Cpl. Hosie Hutchison Jr., 22, of the Marine Corps, has been killed in action in the Southwest Pacific; he went into service in June 1942, being trained as a radio operator, and has been overseas for nearly a year.
Professor L.H. Strunk, director of the Training School of State College, was elected president of the Optimist Club last night, succeeding John W. Popp; he will be installed with other officers April 27.
The total amount of rain that fell early Saturday morning until this morning was 3.90 inches, according to W.S. Albert's government gauge; the large amount of water has swelled all the creeks and branches in the vicinity.
J.L. Settle is preparing to open a new book and stationery store in the Albert building at 121 Main St. on April 1; Settle has been here since last September; he was for 10 years a traveling salesman with his headquarters in St. Louis; before that, he lived 30 years in Fredericktown, Missouri; he is the father of Lucille Naeter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.