Out of the past: March 16

ST. LOUIS -- Congressman Dick Gephardt says he is hopeful of getting the Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, levee project back on track after the work was endangered by budget cuts and federal regulations; after meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the weekend, the House minority leader is pledging to seek another $10 million over the next three years to rescue the foundering $48 million flood control project.
The Jackson Board of Aldermen hires former Cape Girardeau firefighter Brad Golden as Jackson fire chief; Golden is only the second full-time fire chief in Jackson; he replaces Gary Niswonger, who is retiring after 21 years as head of the department.
The Mississippi River will crest much higher at Cape Girardeau early next week, the National Weather Service warns as the river goes over the original crest prediction; a definite forecast isn't available, but the NWS regional office at Cairo, Illinois, says the river might crest here at between 41 and 42 feet Tuesday or Wednesday; this would bring the river 9 to 10 feet above the city's 32-foot flood stage; the river this morning was at 39.6 feet, a rise of 1.3 feet in 24 hours.
Police shortly after midnight get an opportunity to try out two of the new squad cars received this week during a high-speed chase that begins at Independence Street and West End Boulevard and ends at the north city limits upon apprehension of a Cape Girardeau youth; he is facing 20 charges, including driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of failing to stop at stop signs; patrolman Carl Pease, driving one of the new American Motors Ambassadors, intercepts the fleeing suspect by setting up a road block at North Sprigg Street Road and Melody Lane.
A major improvement for Arena Park -- the second proposed for this year -- has been agreed on by the City Council; councilmen endorsed a proposal to underwrite a third share with the American Legion and District Fair Board on construction of bleacher seats flanking the present grandstand; this is in addition to the improvement planned during the spring and summer months which will make an attractive and spacious entrance to the park.
Tomorrow is Pancake Day in Cape Girardeau; the Lions Club will observe the 10th anniversary of the event; members will serve their best pancakes and coffee beginning at 7 a.m. at the Homer Millikan Motor Co. building, 817 Broadway; 25 cents will buy a breakfast of three large pancakes, butter, syrup, coffee, cream and sugar.
Deliberating less than an hour and a half, a jury in Common Pleas Court returns a verdict awarding the Hunze heirs $1,500 for what damages may have sustained to their land by reason of the operation of the West End sewer now under construction; the amount is the same as had been allowed by the three commissioners appointed by the court to assess damages; one other exception to the commissioners' report -- held by Louis Houck, who was awarded $150 -- is on file in the court; but no announcement is made that it will be fought out; an exception by Carroll Junger has been withdrawn.
Will Bahn, senior member of the Bahn Hardware Co. of Cape Girardeau, and Ralph H. Bailey, attorney of Sikeston, Missouri, have received their commissions as members of the board of regents of the Southeast Missouri State Teachers College of Cape Girardeau; they succeed J.R. Wright of Doniphan, Missouri, and C.L. Grant of Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.