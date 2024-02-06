Out of the past: March 16

1998

ST. LOUIS -- Congressman Dick Gephardt says he is hopeful of getting the Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, levee project back on track after the work was endangered by budget cuts and federal regulations; after meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the weekend, the House minority leader is pledging to seek another $10 million over the next three years to rescue the foundering $48 million flood control project.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen hires former Cape Girardeau firefighter Brad Golden as Jackson fire chief; Golden is only the second full-time fire chief in Jackson; he replaces Gary Niswonger, who is retiring after 21 years as head of the department.

1973

The Mississippi River will crest much higher at Cape Girardeau early next week, the National Weather Service warns as the river goes over the original crest prediction; a definite forecast isn't available, but the NWS regional office at Cairo, Illinois, says the river might crest here at between 41 and 42 feet Tuesday or Wednesday; this would bring the river 9 to 10 feet above the city's 32-foot flood stage; the river this morning was at 39.6 feet, a rise of 1.3 feet in 24 hours.

Police shortly after midnight get an opportunity to try out two of the new squad cars received this week during a high-speed chase that begins at Independence Street and West End Boulevard and ends at the north city limits upon apprehension of a Cape Girardeau youth; he is facing 20 charges, including driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of failing to stop at stop signs; patrolman Carl Pease, driving one of the new American Motors Ambassadors, intercepts the fleeing suspect by setting up a road block at North Sprigg Street Road and Melody Lane.