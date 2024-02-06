Out of the past: March 16

The school board's evaluation of Cape Girardeau school superintendent Dr. Neland Clark hasn't begun, although his contract says the process should have been completed in February; board members Bob Fox, Steve Wright and John Campbell say Clark has said he doesn't plan to seek an extension of his contract; but board members Kathy Swan and Pat Ruopp say they haven't heard the same comment.
The Cape Girardeau City Council agrees on a measure to regulate all adult businesses, including those that apply to some private parties; the council agrees to consider the first reading of the proposed law Monday, which would require strip-tease bars and other adult businesses to obtain a city license to operate; even traditional establishments would be required to obtain a special license if they chose to allow private parties on their premises that involve strip-tease dancers.
For the first time in many years, there will be no city primary election this year; when the filing deadline for city council candidates was reached at midnight Saturday, no additional persons had filed for a seat on the board; the field of candidates remains at four, the maximum allowed by law for the two three-year posts that will be filled at the April 7 election.
Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are bracing for what is predicted to be the heaviest snowstorm of the season, as a late-winter storm moves across the southern Great Plains into southwestern Missouri this morning; weather prognosticators say the area may get four inches or more.
In a burglary of a Kroger store at 1025 Broadway last night, loot included a large quantity of red and blue food ration tokens and stamps, some state sales tax money and about $178 in cash; burglars made entry by tossing a 10-pound stone through the glass of the front door.
ORAN, Mo. -- L.M. Canedy, about 65 years old, a farmer who lived alone in the Caney Creek community, was killed by a dynamite blast in a field near his home; a neighbor found the body late yesterday afternoon; it is believed he was blasting a stump when the accident occurred.
Bonds for a new school building in South Cape Girardeau and an addition to Cape Girardeau Central High School were sold last night by the school board to William R. Compton Co. of St. Louis, the price being paid $97.90 on the hundred, or a total of $81,257 on the $83,000 issue.
Dr. and Mrs. Charles B. Ruff return from Arizona, where they had been visiting for several days; while there, they saw Dr. Rex Cunningham and family, formerly of Cape Girardeau; Dr. and Mrs. Ruff will move into their home on North Street the first of next month; until today, the house has been occupied by Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Bergmann.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
