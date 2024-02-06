Out of the past: March 16

1995

The school board's evaluation of Cape Girardeau school superintendent Dr. Neland Clark hasn't begun, although his contract says the process should have been completed in February; board members Bob Fox, Steve Wright and John Campbell say Clark has said he doesn't plan to seek an extension of his contract; but board members Kathy Swan and Pat Ruopp say they haven't heard the same comment.

The Cape Girardeau City Council agrees on a measure to regulate all adult businesses, including those that apply to some private parties; the council agrees to consider the first reading of the proposed law Monday, which would require strip-tease bars and other adult businesses to obtain a city license to operate; even traditional establishments would be required to obtain a special license if they chose to allow private parties on their premises that involve strip-tease dancers.

1970

For the first time in many years, there will be no city primary election this year; when the filing deadline for city council candidates was reached at midnight Saturday, no additional persons had filed for a seat on the board; the field of candidates remains at four, the maximum allowed by law for the two three-year posts that will be filled at the April 7 election.

Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are bracing for what is predicted to be the heaviest snowstorm of the season, as a late-winter storm moves across the southern Great Plains into southwestern Missouri this morning; weather prognosticators say the area may get four inches or more.