Out of the past: March 16

1994

SIKESTON, Mo. -- After serving seven terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, Dennis Ziegenhorn has decided not to seek re-election this year; the Sikeston' Democrat's 160th District serves Benton, New Hamburg, Kelso and a part of Scott City.

In the midst of blue flames and flying sparks, pieces of 19 guns fall to the ground in the back lot of B & B Auto Salvage in Jackson; the guns destroyed were seized by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department in the course of regular criminal investigations and during the arrest of suspects; the department's policy is to destroy confiscated weapons instead of selling them at police auctions.

1969

A general week of renewal kicks off at St. Mary's Cathedral, with the Rev. Giles Anthony Webster, O.F.M., of Siena College in Lousdonville, New York, speaking at all Masses.

Dr. D.I.L. Seabaugh, one of the senior physicians in Southeast Missouri who practiced in Cape Girardeau County for more than 61 years and president of the Jackson Exchange Bank since retirement, dies in a Cape Girardeau hospital at age 86; also active in civic and church organizations, Seabaugh was a charter member of the Jackson Rotary Club, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of New McKendree Methodist Church at Jackson and served as a member of both the Jackson and Millersville boards of education for many years.