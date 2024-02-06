Out of the past: March 15

1998

U.S. Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond was the keynote speaker yesterday at the 28th Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day dinner; about 300 tickets were sold for the annual event sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club; in his remarks, Bond said President Bill Clinton should tell the truth so government and the nation can get on with the work at hand.

Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a blazing At Your Service Potty House -- a portable toilet -- in Washington Park yesterday evening; no one was injured in the fire, and it was quickly brought under control; newly installed the same day as the blaze, it was valued at $600.

1973

Approximately 200,000 acres of low-lying farmland in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are under water as area farmers suffer the brunt of flooding by the Mississippi River and its tributaries; the National Weather Service gives the estimated figure as it revises flood crest forecasts for Cape Girardeau; the Mississippi -- now at 38.1 feet -- is expected to crest here at 39 feet on Sunday, about a half a foot below the crest originally predicted for Saturday; at Cairo, Illinois, the crest is forecast at 48 feet Sunday.

The Earl G. Lewis family is on its way west for a family reunion that will introduce their 5-year-old grandson to his father, Lt. Cmdr. Earl G. Lewis Jr., for the first time; Mr. and Mrs. Lewis and their younger son, Cary, leave here by air in the morning en route to San Diego, California; Cmdr. Lewis, a Navy flier and former Girardean, was among 108 prisoners of war released by the North Vietnamese in Hanoi early yesterday.