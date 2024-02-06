Out of the past: March 15

1996

The deputy emergency preparedness director and a National Guard veteran were the first to be interviewed for the job of Cape Girardeau County emergency preparedness director; Martha Vandivort, who has been deputy director since 1979, and David M. Hitt, who served coordinated mobilization and emergency training for the Guard's 1140th Engineers Battalion, were interviewed Thursday by Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones and Commissioners Larry Bock and Joe Gambill; the director will replace Brian Miller, who died of a heart attack Feb. 15.

A section of South Sprigg Street was closed to traffic Thursday as a contractor began work to see that the road remains open in future floods; Mississippi River floodwaters have regularly closed a low-lying section of South Sprigg over the years; but a $573,450 project to elevate the roadway from Vine to LaCruz streets should keep the street high and dry in the future, city officials say.

1971

It's clean-up day in much of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, raked by high winds accompanying severe thunderstorms last night; several tornadoes were reported, and damage was extensive and widespread; in Southeast Missouri, funnel clouds were spotted in Cape Girardeau and Wyatt, and near Cairo and Gorham, Illinois; the storm with pelting rain driven by fierce winds struck Cape Girardeau shortly before midnight, uprooting trees and damaging homes and other buildings, mostly in the northern and western parts of town.

The arrest of three Cape Girardeau youths -- ages 19, 18 and 17 -- inside the Younghouse Distributing Co. Inc. building early in the day leads police to more than $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise and solves nine recent city burglaries; hundreds of stolen items are found at the homes of the three boys, including stereo tape cartridges, stereo records and various electronic equipment.