Out of the past: March 15

Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors will complete graduation requirements prior to participating in commencement, if a new policy is adopted; the proposal is back in the hands of a high school committee drafting a suggested policy; last year, commencement brought a public outcry when a long-standing practice was changed at the last minute, allowing students who hadn't completed all graduation requirements to walk in the ceremony.
PHOENIX -- National Football League owners vote down the Rams' move to St. Louis, prompting threats of lawsuits from the team owner and the state of Missouri; Rams owner Georgia Frontiere calls the decision "arbitrary and capricious" and assails her fellow owners as a "kangaroo court."
A banner workshop is held in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran School assembly hall, sponsored by the Christian Arts Council; the workshop is designed to stimulate interest in a banner-making competition the arts council is holding, which is scheduled to end April 18.
Representatives of Cape Girardeau, Honkers Boat Club and the Chamber of Commerce met yesterday with organizers of the longest outdoor motor race ever held, to be staged July 3-4 on the Mississippi River, between St. Louis and New Orleans; the only mandatory stop on the route will be Greenville, Mississippi; others, including Cape Girardeau, will be optional; the race will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the famed race between the Robert E. Lee and the Natchez.
Two Cape Girardeau men are reported killed in action in the European war theater; 1st Lt. H. Howard Kiehne, 28, of Cape Girardeau, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Kiehne of Sikeston, Missouri, was killed in action in Germany Feb. 28; Flight Officer Odus C. Litzelfelner, 27, of Jackson had been reported missing as of Feb. 9, but a War Department telegram received Wednesday by his wife said he has died.
The Lions Club is making final preparations for its annual Pancake Day, to be held March 21 in the Homer Millikan garage building, 817 Broadway, just west of the Broadway Theater; members of the St. Louis Browns baseball squad have agreed to help serve the meal.
Luther Yarberry leaves for Perryville, Missouri, where he plans to inspect the East Side Hotel with a view to buying it; until Thursday, Yarberry was the day clerk at the Idan-Ha Hotel, but he has decided to go into the hotel business for himself; W.F. Comer has taken his place at the Idan-Ha.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education decides to place a tax levy of $1.80 on the $100 valuation for the public schools on the April 6 ballot.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
