Out of the past: March 15

1995

Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors will complete graduation requirements prior to participating in commencement, if a new policy is adopted; the proposal is back in the hands of a high school committee drafting a suggested policy; last year, commencement brought a public outcry when a long-standing practice was changed at the last minute, allowing students who hadn't completed all graduation requirements to walk in the ceremony.

PHOENIX -- National Football League owners vote down the Rams' move to St. Louis, prompting threats of lawsuits from the team owner and the state of Missouri; Rams owner Georgia Frontiere calls the decision "arbitrary and capricious" and assails her fellow owners as a "kangaroo court."

1970

A banner workshop is held in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran School assembly hall, sponsored by the Christian Arts Council; the workshop is designed to stimulate interest in a banner-making competition the arts council is holding, which is scheduled to end April 18.

Representatives of Cape Girardeau, Honkers Boat Club and the Chamber of Commerce met yesterday with organizers of the longest outdoor motor race ever held, to be staged July 3-4 on the Mississippi River, between St. Louis and New Orleans; the only mandatory stop on the route will be Greenville, Mississippi; others, including Cape Girardeau, will be optional; the race will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the famed race between the Robert E. Lee and the Natchez.