Out of the past: March 15

Boyd Gaming Corp., which last week won the city's endorsement for a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau, is seeking a third local vote on riverboat gambling; the company's action was prompted by differing legal opinions as to whether the April 5 statewide referendum on riverboat casino "games of chance" also will require local approval.
Cape Girardeau Police Officer Dennis Horn is grieving over Greif, his canine partner; the police dog was seriously injured Saturday night, when he was struck by a car as he chased a fleeing drug suspect; his injuries will put an end to Greif's police work; he will start a new life of retirement at Horn's home.
Formation of M and S Television Productions, a company to produce commercials for television and prepare advertising packages for merchants in the five-state area, has been announced; the company has assets of $80,000, including an airplane.
The filing deadline for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education passed yesterday with no new candidates; vying for two seats at the April 1 election will be incumbents J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer, and Thomas L. Meyer and Charles Weber.
The will of Charles L. Harrison, who died March 9, has been placed on file in Common Pleas Court for probate; Harrison bequeathed his personal library, which includes various rare and valuable books, to the Board of Regents for use at State College.
Jackson High School coach Beryl Swan will terminate his duties at the school Friday to make preparations for his induction into the Army this summer; Swan has 640 acres of land in Bollinger County, which he has to look after before his induction.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The bone dry (liquor) bill was passed in the House yesterday by a vote of 95 to 28, with 19 absent; all the St. Louis members and those from Kansas City, with one exception, voted against the bill.
The Cape Girardeau Employment Bureau has been notified that all the employment bureaus of the state, with the exception of St. Louis and Kansas City, will have to close; there is only $3,017 per month to run all the bureaus of the state.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
