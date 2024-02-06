Out of the past: March 15

1994

Boyd Gaming Corp., which last week won the city's endorsement for a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau, is seeking a third local vote on riverboat gambling; the company's action was prompted by differing legal opinions as to whether the April 5 statewide referendum on riverboat casino "games of chance" also will require local approval.

Cape Girardeau Police Officer Dennis Horn is grieving over Greif, his canine partner; the police dog was seriously injured Saturday night, when he was struck by a car as he chased a fleeing drug suspect; his injuries will put an end to Greif's police work; he will start a new life of retirement at Horn's home.

1969

Formation of M and S Television Productions, a company to produce commercials for television and prepare advertising packages for merchants in the five-state area, has been announced; the company has assets of $80,000, including an airplane.

The filing deadline for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education passed yesterday with no new candidates; vying for two seats at the April 1 election will be incumbents J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer, and Thomas L. Meyer and Charles Weber.