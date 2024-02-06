Out of the past: March 14

1997

Some opponents of an effort to build a Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties lake apparently are using coercion in their attempts to sway opinion; following reports from state Sen. Peter Kinder and Marble Hill, Missouri, businessman Stan Crader said they have been cursed by lake opponents; a lake opposition group -- the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger Counties Land Owners Group -- last night threatened legal action against anyone using such tactics in its name.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A group of men made a deposit 97 years ago in what would become the First Midwest Bank of Chaffee that has accrued a value far beyond its monetary worth; the building was torn down recently after being vacant for four years and deteriorating to a dangerous state; when the owners of the bank had J.W. Strock Construction in Cape Girardeau demolish the structure, they discovered the cornerstone contained a copy of the Chaffee Review newspaper dated Dec. 8, 1905, the signed business cards of some local men, a typed description of Chaffee dated Dec. 9, 1905, and a 1903 silver dollar.

1972

A Cape Girardeau County landmark since its construction in 1948, Cedar Lake north of Millersville is about to become another "first" for the county; John Monroe, the owner, has drained the lake and intends to convert it to commercial production of channel catfish; Monroe says he is associated with Tom Hill of McClure, Illinois, in the venture and will stock the lake with 20,000, 18-month-old catfish this spring.

Jefferson County, Missouri -- recently placed in the new 10th Congressional District by a special three-judge court -- has produced the first competition for incumbent Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau; Dr. James C. Rehm, 43-year-old Jefferson County coroner, announced he will file today in Jefferson City as a Democratic candidate for Congress.