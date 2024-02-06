Out of the past: March 14

1996

When Scott City Administrator John Saxton announced his resignation Monday, it left council members wondering why; Saxton gave no reason for his immediate resignation, which took effect at 1:07 p.m. Monday afternoon; "The letter said he wanted to resign immediately and wished the city well," says Mayor Larry Forhan.

Carol Rutherford returned home from work about 3:30 p.m. yesterday to discover that her house at 709 S. Benton St., had been destroyed by fire; Rutherford wasn't notified about the fire because no one knew how to contact her; the fire was a result of a neighbor burning trash in his backyard at 713 S. Benton earlier in the afternoon; the teen-age neighbor was burned on his back and arms when he went into the house to check if anyone was home; no other injuries were reported.

1971

Special prayers and litanies in behalf of prisoners of war and those missing in action are offered in congregations of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; Cape Girardeau churches participating the special services are Trinity, St. Andrew, Good Shepherd and Hanover, as well as Trinity in Egypt Mills.

The Missouri Highway Commission in Jefferson City Friday awarded contracts to Steinhoff and Kirkwood, general contractors of Cape Girardeau, for two area projects -- one at the Highway 61-74 intersection there and the other at four bridge sites in Jackson; at the Cape Girardeau job, automatic traffic signals and lighting will be installed.