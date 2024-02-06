Out of the past: March 14

In front of an overflowing crowd last night, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education voted to cancel its American Express credit card account and placed stricter guidelines on travel expenses and reimbursements; but Amy Randol said after the meeting school board members missed the most important point of her recent letter, a question of leadership.
JONESBORO, Ill. -- More than 800 acres of Shawnee National Forest burn near here; the U.S. Forest Services designed the "prescribed burn" in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Conservation, and with input from various environmental groups.
Two new retail stores opened on Broadway this week; Charles Green of Sikeston, Missouri, opened the Bible Book Store at 625 Broadway, and Mike Ford opened the Import, Export Store in the American Legion Building at 813 Broadway.
Edward J. Gilbert, director of Campus School, was honored last night with a surprise dinner given by the staff of the school in commemoration of 24 years spent working with the school as superintendent, principal of the elementary school and director, a position he has held since 1958; he will retire July 1.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri House education committee sets about drafting a substitute for a bill to establish an agricultural and industrial school for blacks in Southeast Missouri; the original bill by Rep. J.S. Wallace, Democrat of Scott County, would give curators of Lincoln University authority over the school; but after hearings last night, the substitute bill likely will vest power in a board of curators appointed by the governor.
Two persons are injured and a loss of more than $5,000 is sustained at 4:40 a.m., when fire destroys Ford's Tavern on Highway 61, directly across the highway from Welman's Oak Lawn establishment; members of the Elmer E.H. McCormick family, who operate the tavern, live on the second floor; Mrs. McCormick is injured, as is one of the four children, Dorris, 9.
The mission closes at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in the evening "with the Pope's blessing"; the Rev. J.J. Murphy of New Orleans has been here all week conducting the mission.
The Rev. C.L. Dennis, Southeast Missouri representative for the Missouri Home Finding Society, recently moved to Cape Girardeau; he has purchased the Gerhardt house at 205 N. Painter Ave.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.