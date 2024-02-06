Out of the past: March 14

1995

In front of an overflowing crowd last night, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education voted to cancel its American Express credit card account and placed stricter guidelines on travel expenses and reimbursements; but Amy Randol said after the meeting school board members missed the most important point of her recent letter, a question of leadership.

JONESBORO, Ill. -- More than 800 acres of Shawnee National Forest burn near here; the U.S. Forest Services designed the "prescribed burn" in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Conservation, and with input from various environmental groups.

1970

Two new retail stores opened on Broadway this week; Charles Green of Sikeston, Missouri, opened the Bible Book Store at 625 Broadway, and Mike Ford opened the Import, Export Store in the American Legion Building at 813 Broadway.

Edward J. Gilbert, director of Campus School, was honored last night with a surprise dinner given by the staff of the school in commemoration of 24 years spent working with the school as superintendent, principal of the elementary school and director, a position he has held since 1958; he will retire July 1.