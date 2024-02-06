Out of the past: March 14

1994

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is in the process of forming an Explorer post, and it is looking for young men and women, ages 14-20, who think they might be interested in firefighting; Exploring is a division of Boy Scouts of America.

Capital Bancorporation Inc., headquartered at Cape Girardeau, and Bank of South County in St. Louis will merge into a subsidiary of Capital Bancorporations; Bank of South County has total assets of about $65 million and operates out of its main office at 9100 Gravois in St. Louis.

1969

The Saint Francis Hospital Board of Trustees yesterday took a major step in its efforts to build a new hospital here by authorizing a St. Louis architectural firm -- Sverdrup and Parcel and Associates -- to proceed with actual plans; the board also accepted a long-range development plan for the hospital's proposed physical plant to be built at Gordonville Road and Mount Auburn Road.

The weather takes a pleasant, mild turn, acting as if it just realized that spring is less than a week away; the almost balmy temperatures are a welcome break from a two-week trend of unusually cold weather for March and a season-long string of chilly, dreary days.