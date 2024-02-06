Out of the past: March 14

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is in the process of forming an Explorer post, and it is looking for young men and women, ages 14-20, who think they might be interested in firefighting; Exploring is a division of Boy Scouts of America.
Capital Bancorporation Inc., headquartered at Cape Girardeau, and Bank of South County in St. Louis will merge into a subsidiary of Capital Bancorporations; Bank of South County has total assets of about $65 million and operates out of its main office at 9100 Gravois in St. Louis.
The Saint Francis Hospital Board of Trustees yesterday took a major step in its efforts to build a new hospital here by authorizing a St. Louis architectural firm -- Sverdrup and Parcel and Associates -- to proceed with actual plans; the board also accepted a long-range development plan for the hospital's proposed physical plant to be built at Gordonville Road and Mount Auburn Road.
The weather takes a pleasant, mild turn, acting as if it just realized that spring is less than a week away; the almost balmy temperatures are a welcome break from a two-week trend of unusually cold weather for March and a season-long string of chilly, dreary days.
Maud J. Thompson of Chaffee, Missouri, has received a telegram saying that Pfc. Ewell L. Hinch, her son, was killed in action; previously, he had been reported as missing in action in the South Pacific; Hinch volunteered with the Marine Corps Aug. 28, 1942, at Jefferson Barracks and was sent to San Diego, California, for training; he left for the South Pacific Jan. 6, 1943.
William H. Wescoat has leased his service station at Broadway and Perry Avenue, for the duration, to Hubert H. Steinhoff; Wescoat has been accepted for military service and expects to be inducted this week.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Speer bill to amend the drainage law so that drainage districts will be compelled to pay for bridges where their ditches cut established highways passes in the House by a vote of 57 to 53; the Babcock amendment to prevent drainage districts from making a reassessment or levying additional taxes for bridges is adopted, 57 to 52.
The government boat Nokomis, with four barges of sugar, was compelled to tie up here last evening owing to the oil supply running out; it can't proceed further until a new supply is received; the boat is run by crude oil instead of coal.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
