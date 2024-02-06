Out of the past: March 13

1996

More students at May Greene School in Cape Girardeau are taking the bus to school because of concerns about pedestrian safety at Highway 74 and Sprigg Street; a pedestrian crossing light is in place at the intersection, but school officials don't want to take any chances with the grade school students attempting to cross the highway on their way to or from school.

A Cape Girardeau police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau alleging discrimination; Patrolman Freddie Ford, 55, filed the lawsuit March 1 with the U.S. District Court clerk in Cape Girardeau; in his suit, Ford says he was passed up for promotion and a position as a community police officer because of his race and age.

1971

Another landmark of the summer season in Cape Girardeau is falling by the wayside; the annual American Legion Picnic -- synonymous with Fourth of July to Southeast Missourians -- won't be held this year; the picnic has been the highlight of summer events for the past 51 years.

A little bit of Las Vegas glitz came to Cape Girardeau last night with the Jaycees' "Fabulous Follies for '71"; there were Vegas show girls and guys, a bunch of madcap Cuban revolutionaries and even a few "women's libbers" as Cape Girardeau businessmen took a bit of time off from the office and housewives left the soup to simmer on the stove while they participated in the annual event; a second performance is set for this evening at Cape Girardeau Central High School.