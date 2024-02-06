Out of the past: March 13

Developer Stephen Strom sent a message to area historians this week: Take photos, take measurements, take a tour, but the Meyer farm house off Lexington Avenue is beyond preservation and must be demolished; Strom recently purchased part of the Emil "Jim" Meyer farm, including the retired farmer's birthplace; the developer says he must tear down the house before it falls down, but has invited various preservation organizations to examine the log structure May 18.
Aldi Foods Inc. announces it will move to a new location this year; the grocery retail store at 209 S. Kingshighway will move into a new building to be constructed near Independence Street and Kingshighway.
The fighting in Vietnam has claimed the life of a young Cape Girardeau Army man, Spec. 4 Robert Dale McFall, who was completing his first year of duty there and embarking upon another six months of volunteer service on the war front; his parents are Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd McFall of Cape Girardeau.
The closing of this area's only rendering plant has left Cape Girardeau County and area residents with a dead animal and pollution problem; Cape Rendering Co., which ceased operation last summer, was the last such business between St. Louis and Jonesboro, Arkansas; Missouri conservationist Dale Proffer became aware of the problem when two dead cows and a calf were found afloat in the Diversion Channel.
During yesterday's session of the County Court, several residents of the rural districts reported washouts on county roads and asked repairs be made; among them was Albert Fuhrmann of near Gordonville, who said a small bridge in his neighborhood had been wrecked by the floods.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Phil M. Donnelly reappoints Democratic Rep. Orville Zimmermann of Kennett, Missouri, and I.R. Kelso, Cape Girardeau Democrat, as members of the Board of Regents of Cape Girardeau State College; Zimmerman has been on the board 12 years and Kelso six.
C.E. Stiver of Cape Girardeau has taken the agency for F.W.D. trucks in Southeast Missouri; the main feature of the truck is both the front and rear wheels are power-driven; this four-wheel drive feature makes the truck popular with the U.S. Army.
Arthur F. Deneke has resigned his position in First National Bank and taken the managership of Nussbaum Conservation Store No. 3 on North Spanish Street; E.W. Hink, who has been in charge there, will take over Taylor, Masterson & Linson's Hardware store on Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
