Out of the past: March 12

1998

The U.S. attorney's office is investigating a link between criminal elements in Mexico and methamphetamine trafficking in Southeast Missouri; U.S. Attorney Larry Ferrell yesterday told students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University's Criminal Justice Day that the government is trying to destroy drug trafficking operations in the region; the criminal organizations involved are thought to be dominated by Mexicans who have recently moved into meth distribution and are using transportation and distribution routes established for cocaine and marijuana.

Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a request for a sixth floor on an office building under construction, but commission members aren't happy about the timing of the request; the commission yesterday approved a special-use permit, 4-2, allowing Drury Southwest Inc. to building the additional floor on the building at 3065 William St.; the addition is already under construction.

1973

Earl G. Lewis Jr. was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam 5 1/2 years. He was shot down over Hanoi on Oct. 24, 1967. Southeast Missourian archive

The name of Lt. Cmdr. Earl G. Lewis Jr., a Navy flier and former Cape Girardean, is on the list of 108 prisoners of war to be released by the North Vietnamese in Hanoi on Wednesday; Lewis' parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis, and his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson Jones, all reside in Cape Girardeau; his wife, Suzanne, lives in San Diego, California, with their son, Earl G. "Tres" Lewis III, who has never seen his father.