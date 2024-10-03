Out of the past: March 12

The U.S. attorney's office is investigating a link between criminal elements in Mexico and methamphetamine trafficking in Southeast Missouri; U.S. Attorney Larry Ferrell yesterday told students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University's Criminal Justice Day that the government is trying to destroy drug trafficking operations in the region; the criminal organizations involved are thought to be dominated by Mexicans who have recently moved into meth distribution and are using transportation and distribution routes established for cocaine and marijuana.
Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a request for a sixth floor on an office building under construction, but commission members aren't happy about the timing of the request; the commission yesterday approved a special-use permit, 4-2, allowing Drury Southwest Inc. to building the additional floor on the building at 3065 William St.; the addition is already under construction.
The name of Lt. Cmdr. Earl G. Lewis Jr., a Navy flier and former Cape Girardean, is on the list of 108 prisoners of war to be released by the North Vietnamese in Hanoi on Wednesday; Lewis' parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis, and his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson Jones, all reside in Cape Girardeau; his wife, Suzanne, lives in San Diego, California, with their son, Earl G. "Tres" Lewis III, who has never seen his father.
Several families are evacuated, the Themis-Water streets floodgate is closed, and sandbags are piled high in Cape Girardeau as the Mississippi River continues a rapid rise; the National Weather Service regional office at Cairo, Illinois, revises its high water forecast for Cape Girardeau, predicting the Mississippi will crest about 7 1/2 feet above flood stage on Saturday; the river this morning is at 36.7 feet at Cape Girardeau.
A drop in temperature to 10 degrees during the night brings renewed demands on Cape Girardeau fuel dealers, while local orchardists, carefully examining peach buds, say the intense cold snap did little damage to fruit.
The 18th annual Missouri district tournament of the National Forensic League gets underway in the morning in the Education Building of Centenary Methodist Church; approximately 115 pupils from 12 high schools over the state are on hand to participate in the six phases of competition; winners in the state competition will enter the national contests in Canton, Ohio, April 23 and 24.
Fire, originating in the kitchen of the Stucco Restaurant, 2 Broadway, causes a great amount of black smoke to pour from the building, giving Main Street a thrill at noon; the blaze, originating from a pan of grease on a stove in the kitchen, spreads to a barrel of tar; firemen, donning gas masks, hurry into the structure and locate the blaze after a short search.
A shipment of five Chevrolet touring cars is expected on the steamer Bald Eagle this week by the local dealer, W.O. Ragsdale; he has included Stoddard and Bollinger counties in his territory and will be able to acquire a larger share of cars.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
