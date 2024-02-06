Out of the past: March 12

1997

Secretary of State Bekki Cook wants lawmakers to give her office the power to investigate election fraud or any other voting irregularities; Cook's office would be given that power under a bill she is pushing in the Missouri General Assembly; it is one of several pieces of legislation drafted by Cook's office that would make changes in the state's election laws.

Five Southeast Missouri State University graduates have been selected as recipients of the 1997 Young Alumni Merit Award; the awards will be presented at spring commencement May 17 in the Show Me Center; the honorees are Capt. Jay A. Carroll of Arlington, Virginia; Dr. Bart DeBrock of Vincennes, Indiana; Susan M. Haake of Springfield, Illinois; John Hensel of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rodney Pensel of Sikeston, Missouri.

1972

The Rev. Howard K. English is the new pastor of Scott City Baptist Church, coming here from Ava, Missouri, where he was pastor of the First Baptist Church five years; English is a native of Mayfield, Kentucky, but has resided in Missouri for more than 20 years.

Parks are crowded in Cape Girardeau, as locals take advantage of the mild, sunny weather; one of those enjoying the 70-degree temperatures at Capaha Park is David Rice, 906 S. Ellis St., a former defensive linebacker with the New Orleans Saints; he is at the park tossing the football with a friend, Bill Lowes, of Jackson; Rice's professional football career ended in 1967, when he broke a leg in three places.