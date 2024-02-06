Out of the past: March 12

Secretary of State Bekki Cook wants lawmakers to give her office the power to investigate election fraud or any other voting irregularities; Cook's office would be given that power under a bill she is pushing in the Missouri General Assembly; it is one of several pieces of legislation drafted by Cook's office that would make changes in the state's election laws.
Five Southeast Missouri State University graduates have been selected as recipients of the 1997 Young Alumni Merit Award; the awards will be presented at spring commencement May 17 in the Show Me Center; the honorees are Capt. Jay A. Carroll of Arlington, Virginia; Dr. Bart DeBrock of Vincennes, Indiana; Susan M. Haake of Springfield, Illinois; John Hensel of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rodney Pensel of Sikeston, Missouri.
The Rev. Howard K. English is the new pastor of Scott City Baptist Church, coming here from Ava, Missouri, where he was pastor of the First Baptist Church five years; English is a native of Mayfield, Kentucky, but has resided in Missouri for more than 20 years.
Parks are crowded in Cape Girardeau, as locals take advantage of the mild, sunny weather; one of those enjoying the 70-degree temperatures at Capaha Park is David Rice, 906 S. Ellis St., a former defensive linebacker with the New Orleans Saints; he is at the park tossing the football with a friend, Bill Lowes, of Jackson; Rice's professional football career ended in 1967, when he broke a leg in three places.
Members of the New York Civic Opera Company arrive by special bus shortly before noon and in the afternoon present the grand opera "Rigoletto" before a near capacity house at State College auditorium; the troupe will perform "Carmen" this evening.
Hospitals are big business, and Cape Girardeau realizes an estimated $400,000 annually from the two local institutions -- conservatively figured -- Herbert S. Wright, superintendent at Southeasts Hospital tells the Lions Club at its luncheon meeting; Wright says Saint Francis and Southeast hospitals, through their annual payrolls and the purchase of food, supplies and equipment locally, easily contribute that amount to the local economy.
As a final surprise in a series of upsets, the Fornfelt High School basketball team fought the Jackson team to a 14-12 victory last night for first-place honors in the Southeast Missouri High School Basketball Tournament at the Teachers College.
Word is received here of the death of Laura Bierwirth, 62, who passed away at her home in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, on Jan. 27; Bierwirth lived in Cape Girardeau a number of years before returning to Germany about 25 years ago; she was the daughter of William Bierwirth, a butcher here, who was known as one of the wealthiest men of the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
