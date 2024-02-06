Out of the past: March 12

1996

The odds have doubled in favor of Cape Girardeau County securing a Missouri Division of Youth Services juvenile facility; instead of one facility for Southeast Missouri, the state plans to build two in the region.

Backed by petitions and applause, a standing-room-only crowd urges the Cape Girardeau City Council to endorse the old Saint Francis Hospital site on Good Hope Street for a new federal courthouse; about 100 people attend a 40-minute public hearing at City Hall; most said they wanted the federal government to tear down the vacant, vandalized hospital building and the five houses bordering it.

1971

Republicans must gain control of Missouri's government in 1972 to end the reign of what the GOP terms the corruption and do-nothing policies of the Democratic majority; pleas to make the state government responsive to the people were voiced repeatedly to the 900 persons attending the 10th Congressional District Republican rally last night in the Arena Building.

Bradshaw Smith, a Cape Girardeau attorney, files as the 11th City Council candidate as the deadline nears; Smith is associated with the law firm of Rader and Grimm.