Out of the past: March 12

Work began recently on renovating the attic of the Wesley House at Southeast Missouri State University; it will become the Upper Room Chapel and will be used for student-led worship services and communion services on Fridays.
The Southeast Missourian receives more than 2,000 phone calls from subscribers looking for their Sunday edition, delivered in some cases several hours past its 7 a.m. delivery deadline; problems with the newspaper's inserting machines forced employees to place Lifestyles and classified ad sections manually into the main paper, slowing the process considerably.
In a bid to shock the student body from its apathy, the 396 residents of Towers South on the State College Campus have named Don Lassing, a Caruthersville, Missouri, senior, as their candidate for Sagamore Queen.
Winter, in a tug-of-war with the early spring days of the past weekend, tightens its grip by dumping the 15th snow covering of the season on the Cape Girardeau area; snow falls rapidly through the morning, and the forecast calls for one to three inches of accumulation.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Pfc. Cleo M. Slinkard, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee M. Slinkard of Chaffee, was killed in action in Manila on Feb. 9, while serving with an infantry unit; inducted into service Dec. 31, 1942, at Jefferson Barracks, he received training at Camp Wolters, Texas, and embarked in June for overseas duty; he was never home on furlough following his induction.
At a meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Conservation Chapter at Legion Hall, Conservation Agent Ed Hartel reports there were 119 farm ponds on Cape County farms in 1944, more than half of them suitable for producing fish; one contractor built 65 of them, and would have made more had he had the time and equipment; the pond-building program is becoming more popular all the time.
Waldo W. Watkins files a petition with the city clerk for Oscar A. Knehans, who enters the race for mayor of Cape Girardeau; there are now two mayoral candidates, H.H. Haas having filed his petition several days ago.
Several members of the sales department of the Meyer Albert Grocery Co. go to St. Louis in the afternoon to see the "Follies," as guests of G.L. Meyer; they will stop at the Statler Hotel, attending to business during the day and attending the show at night; in the party are Mr. and Mrs. Meyer, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Brennecke, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Backman and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Leuer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
