Out of the past: March 12

1995

Work began recently on renovating the attic of the Wesley House at Southeast Missouri State University; it will become the Upper Room Chapel and will be used for student-led worship services and communion services on Fridays.

The Southeast Missourian receives more than 2,000 phone calls from subscribers looking for their Sunday edition, delivered in some cases several hours past its 7 a.m. delivery deadline; problems with the newspaper's inserting machines forced employees to place Lifestyles and classified ad sections manually into the main paper, slowing the process considerably.

1970

In a bid to shock the student body from its apathy, the 396 residents of Towers South on the State College Campus have named Don Lassing, a Caruthersville, Missouri, senior, as their candidate for Sagamore Queen.

Winter, in a tug-of-war with the early spring days of the past weekend, tightens its grip by dumping the 15th snow covering of the season on the Cape Girardeau area; snow falls rapidly through the morning, and the forecast calls for one to three inches of accumulation.