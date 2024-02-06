Out of the past: March 12

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee is the guest speaker in the evening at the annual Cape Girardeau County Republican Lincoln Day, sponsored by the county GOP women's club; the event is held at the Arena Building and includes a special tribute to Sen. John Danforth, who is retiring after 26 years in public office in Missouri; U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson uses the gathering to announce his decision to file again for the 8th District seat.
The Cape Girardeau license bureau, 220 N. Main St., is expected to move to new quarters to make way for riverboat gambling.
District teachers begin converging on Cape Girardeau and are expected to be more than 5,000 strong in attendance for the 93rd annual Southeast Missouri Teachers Association meeting tomorrow and Friday on the State College campus.
The long-awaited controlling device for the electronic signals at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive arrive, and installation will begin Monday by Cam Electrical Service of Jackson; installation is expected to take no more than three days, but there will be a period of adjustment for the signals.
The Rev. B.L. Patrick, former pastor of Baptist churches in Southeast Missouri, has taken a pastorate at the Prairie Avenue Baptist Church at Hawthorne, California; he formerly was pastor at the Unity Baptist Church at Benton, Missouri, and did evangelistic work in the district; he went to California about a year ago and has been working in a war plant.
Thomas A. Caldwell, 74, of Lutesville, Missouri, former Bollinger County treasurer, county school superintendent and representative in the Legislature, dies in the afternoon at Saint Francis Hospital; Caldwell was born near Marble Hill, Missouri, and spent all of his life in Bollinger County.
Attorneys Allen L. Oliver and Edward D. Hays appear before Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court and present a petition asking the Union Lumber & Manufacturing Co. of Cape Girardeau be placed in the hands of a receivership; they file the petition for John Tlapek and George Popp, stockholders who hold or control 40 percent of the company stock.
In consideration of the reluctance of many stock men to house their stock in the old sheds at Fairground Park because of the possibility of contracting disease, the Cape Fair Board has decided to secure tents for housing and displaying the stock; one barn tent will be used for dairy cattle, one for beef cattle, one for sheep and probably another for horses and mules.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
