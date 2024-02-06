Out of the past: March 12

1994

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee is the guest speaker in the evening at the annual Cape Girardeau County Republican Lincoln Day, sponsored by the county GOP women's club; the event is held at the Arena Building and includes a special tribute to Sen. John Danforth, who is retiring after 26 years in public office in Missouri; U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson uses the gathering to announce his decision to file again for the 8th District seat.

The Cape Girardeau license bureau, 220 N. Main St., is expected to move to new quarters to make way for riverboat gambling.

1969

District teachers begin converging on Cape Girardeau and are expected to be more than 5,000 strong in attendance for the 93rd annual Southeast Missouri Teachers Association meeting tomorrow and Friday on the State College campus.

The long-awaited controlling device for the electronic signals at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive arrive, and installation will begin Monday by Cam Electrical Service of Jackson; installation is expected to take no more than three days, but there will be a period of adjustment for the signals.