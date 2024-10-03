Out of the past: March 11

1998

Temperatures aren't expected to climb out of the 30s as the region remains in the grip of a cold front that passed through with a vengeance Monday; the return of winter weather followed an extended period of spring-like temperatures through much of February and early March, making this latest blast of arctic air difficult for most to deal with.

Riverfest will be different this year; Riverfest 1998, scheduled for June 12 and 13, won't feature a main-stage act; instead, smaller entertainment groups will be set up throughout the festival area; bands from throughout the region will be featured; strolling musicians and other entertainment will also be featured; in addition, downtown restaurants will be invited to set up outdoor patio areas where festival goers can dine.

1973

L. Edgar Massey has been named general chairman of the Centenary United Methodist Church renovation and building capital funds crusade; he will be assisted by Walter Joe Ford, Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. and Cliff Ford; the crusade, which will be conducted April 1-17, has a goal of $500,000 and a challenge goal of $650,000, the amount required for construction and renovation of the sanctuary and educational facilities of the church.

For the first time in a number of years, Cape Girardeau will have no city primary election; when the deadline for filing closed Saturday midnight, only three City Council candidates had filed for office -- the incumbents, Howard C. Tooke and Jerry L. Reynolds, and newcomer Paul H. Harty Jr.