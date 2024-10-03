Out of the past: March 11

Temperatures aren't expected to climb out of the 30s as the region remains in the grip of a cold front that passed through with a vengeance Monday; the return of winter weather followed an extended period of spring-like temperatures through much of February and early March, making this latest blast of arctic air difficult for most to deal with.
Riverfest will be different this year; Riverfest 1998, scheduled for June 12 and 13, won't feature a main-stage act; instead, smaller entertainment groups will be set up throughout the festival area; bands from throughout the region will be featured; strolling musicians and other entertainment will also be featured; in addition, downtown restaurants will be invited to set up outdoor patio areas where festival goers can dine.
L. Edgar Massey has been named general chairman of the Centenary United Methodist Church renovation and building capital funds crusade; he will be assisted by Walter Joe Ford, Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. and Cliff Ford; the crusade, which will be conducted April 1-17, has a goal of $500,000 and a challenge goal of $650,000, the amount required for construction and renovation of the sanctuary and educational facilities of the church.
For the first time in a number of years, Cape Girardeau will have no city primary election; when the deadline for filing closed Saturday midnight, only three City Council candidates had filed for office -- the incumbents, Howard C. Tooke and Jerry L. Reynolds, and newcomer Paul H. Harty Jr.
A spring blizzard numbs Cape Girardeau, covering streets and highways with a coating of snow-topped sleet which glazes the pavement with an icy surface and creates dangerous driving conditions; the storm drops the temperature to 12 degrees, one of the lowest on record for this late date; the overnight snow is the 13th of the winter for Cape Girardeau.
The building of Christ Episcopal Church accepts a $36,000 bid of Ray M. Dilschneider, a St. Louis contractor, for the construction of a new parish house for the church; the new structure will be a one-story building of red brick, built just north of the church on Fountain Street; it will have a connecting archway between the two buildings.
One woman is seriously injured, several others are slightly hurt, and damage estimated at nearly $100,000 results when a tornado sweeps through the business section of Jackson in the early evening; striking first near the cemetery in the southern part of town, the twister sweeps along toward the northeast, leaving a trail of debris in its wake; seriously injured is Mrs. Charles F. Brennecke, who suffers a fractured collar bone and other hurts; buildings in the path of the storm which are demolished are the Episcopal church, the Masonic Hall, Corinthian Baptist Church, and the residences of Mrs. Sutton, Henry Dalton and Frank Medley.
Recent improvements being made at the Idan-Ha Hotel include the installation of running water in 15 rooms in what is known as the "old part," on the north end of the building; other improvements include new carpets and beds in these rooms.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
