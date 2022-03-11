Out of the past: March 11

1997

Questions about reassessment and changes in elementary school boundaries dominated discussion yesterday at the last of three scheduled public meetings concerning Cape Girardeau's upcoming school ballot issues; six people attended the meeting held at the Junior High School; board president Bob Fox said he hopes the low turnout indicates people understand and support the proposals.

State Rep. David Schwab of Jackson says he won't support the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties recreational lake bill without major changes; he has proposed three amendments to state Sen. Peter Kinder's bill; one of those amendments gives property owners affected by the lake project the first vote; if a majority of landowners approves it, the county commissions would put the lake-tax issue before voters in both counties.

1972

It's final; the ballot for the Cape Girardeau school election April 4 will list four candidates for the two three-year terms open on the school board; candidates are Thomas L. Meyer and Charles E. Weber, incumbents, and the Rev. Earl W. Tharp and Joan M. Weeks.

Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison believes the latest Missouri congressional redistricting plan will have little effect on his future in the U.S. House of Representatives; the plan -- filed by a special three-judge court Feb.22 in Federal District Court at Kansas City -- adds big, predominantly urban Jefferson County to the basically rural 10th District and transfers five rural counties to other districts.