Out of the past: March 11

Questions about reassessment and changes in elementary school boundaries dominated discussion yesterday at the last of three scheduled public meetings concerning Cape Girardeau's upcoming school ballot issues; six people attended the meeting held at the Junior High School; board president Bob Fox said he hopes the low turnout indicates people understand and support the proposals.
State Rep. David Schwab of Jackson says he won't support the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties recreational lake bill without major changes; he has proposed three amendments to state Sen. Peter Kinder's bill; one of those amendments gives property owners affected by the lake project the first vote; if a majority of landowners approves it, the county commissions would put the lake-tax issue before voters in both counties.
It's final; the ballot for the Cape Girardeau school election April 4 will list four candidates for the two three-year terms open on the school board; candidates are Thomas L. Meyer and Charles E. Weber, incumbents, and the Rev. Earl W. Tharp and Joan M. Weeks.
Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison believes the latest Missouri congressional redistricting plan will have little effect on his future in the U.S. House of Representatives; the plan -- filed by a special three-judge court Feb.22 in Federal District Court at Kansas City -- adds big, predominantly urban Jefferson County to the basically rural 10th District and transfers five rural counties to other districts.
More than 100 families in that section of the Smelterville suburb which lies between the river and the Frisco Railroad daily depend upon one lone, small pump for all their domestic water requirements; they note the small hand pump is often in a bad state of repair, and its base is loose; the water is furnished by a small line running to a concrete basin about three feet deep, over which is constructed a square concrete platform; a large hole in the center of the platform accommodates the pump and its base; residents of the area daily bring their buckets to the pump to get water.
A Public Playgrounds Committee, which will function like Cape Girardeau's other city boards, will be named by the City Council after it organizes its fiscal year July 1; Mayor R.E. Beckman says the council plans to go ahead with an agreement made with the old playgrounds committee that the council will set up a 3-cent playground tax when it meets July 1.
Jackson High School, winner of basketball tournament honors for two consecutive years, will battle Fornfelt High tonight in the Teachers College gymnasium for championship honors in this year's Southeast Missouri hoop tournament; upsetting all "dope" on the comparative strength of the two teams, Jackson repeated the performance of last year by defeating Illmo last night, 19-18; it was a distinct surprise to fans, as Illmo "was slated" to win the game.
Farmers living in the productive area between Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, have petitioned the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad to install some system by which livestock can be transported to market; Giboney Houck, assistant to the receiver of the road, says the company is working on a plan, and a solution to the problem may be reached.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.