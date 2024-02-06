Out of the past: March 11

When the lease on the building currently occupied by the Scott City Library expires April 30, the books and the librarian may move across town; the library, currently housed in a building on Second Street East, may be moved to the Tupperware Home Parties Building at 2106 Main St.
With the filing yesterday of David Patterson, a three-way race has developed in the Aug. 2 Republican primary for the Cape Girardeau County 2nd District associate commissioner; also running for that post are Joe Gambill and John Ferguson.
Charles E. Weber, owner and operator of Weber Insurance Co., becomes the fourth candidate for one of two open seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer, incumbents, are running for re-election; the fourth candidate is another newcomer, Thomas L. Meyer, a Cape Girardeau real estate agent.
State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., suggests the city of Cape Girardeau arrange by contract to have its taxes collected by the county collector as is done in some other counties; Pierce says the city would save time and money necessary in making out tax bills.
Residents of Cape Girardeau County paid an average of $5.20 in Missouri sales tax during 1943, according to a report just released by State Auditor Forrest Smith; total sales tax payments from Cape Girardeau County during the year were $196,686.25.
Names of three candidates for mayor and 10 for commissioner will go on the city ballot for the primary election March 21; mayoral candidates are acting Mayor R.E. Beckman, L.L. Bowman and Edward L. Drum; commissioner candidates are incumbents Philip H. Steck and Frank Batchelor and L.H. Butler, Robert Reed, Silas P. Lail, Charles A. Schweer, W.J. "Jack" Hobbs, Ben Ulrich, Frank Lawrence and Louis Suedekum.
J.M. Chostner of Burfordville, in Cape Girardeau to attend court, says his two sons are in Europe, and there is no telling when they will get back to the United States; Earl is a telegraph operator with the American forces in Germany, while Roscoe, who had been a corporal with the 88th Engineers, is traveling over France to see that country.
Billy and "Ma" Sunday may pay Cape Girardeau a visit this year and treat locals to one of their genuine revivals; a Cape Girardeau resident attended the Sunday meetings at Saint Augustine, Florida, last week and prevailed upon the Sunday party to come here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.