Out of the past: March 11

1994

When the lease on the building currently occupied by the Scott City Library expires April 30, the books and the librarian may move across town; the library, currently housed in a building on Second Street East, may be moved to the Tupperware Home Parties Building at 2106 Main St.

With the filing yesterday of David Patterson, a three-way race has developed in the Aug. 2 Republican primary for the Cape Girardeau County 2nd District associate commissioner; also running for that post are Joe Gambill and John Ferguson.

1969

Charles E. Weber, owner and operator of Weber Insurance Co., becomes the fourth candidate for one of two open seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer, incumbents, are running for re-election; the fourth candidate is another newcomer, Thomas L. Meyer, a Cape Girardeau real estate agent.

State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., suggests the city of Cape Girardeau arrange by contract to have its taxes collected by the county collector as is done in some other counties; Pierce says the city would save time and money necessary in making out tax bills.