Out of the past: March 10

1999

"Heroes and Legends: An Aerial Tribute to U.S. Veterans" is the theme for this year's three-day Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival; groups like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts across Southeast Missouri have expressed interest in helping promote the show, scheduled for July 10-12 at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball coach Gary Garner says nobody has contacted him about the vacant coaching position at St. Louis University, and that he is extremely happy at SEMO, where he just completed his second season; Garner's name was on a St. Louis Post-Dispatch "unofficial list of coaches who might be considered candidates to replace Charlie Spoonhour at St. Louis U."

1974

The former Carps Super Store, 211 S. Kingshighway, now carries the names of its new owner and operator, Mohr Value; renovation of the store is virtually complete, including enlargement of the retail space to around 41,000 square feet, leaving the remainder of the 50,000-square-foot building for warehousing.

Special services at New Testament Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau honor the third anniversary of the pastoral appointment of the Rev. Glenn Foster; the Faithmen Quartet and the Gospel Jubilaires provide music, and the Rev. Louis McAdoo of Springfield is guest speaker.