Out of the past: March 10

Fishing promises to improve at the two large lakes in the Cape Girardeau County parks; on Monday, the County Commission approved the restocking of the lakes with 2,000 channel catfish; Bruce Watkins, park superintendent, said 1,000 of the catfish will be stocked in each lake; in addition, 75 pounds of minnows will be added to the lakes to serve as food for the catfish and bass.
The Family Resource Center Inc. hopes to have some type of program up and running within six months to serve Cape Girardeau's south side; Edythe Davis, who serves on the center's board of directors, says members are focusing on what types of programs need to be offered and where the center can be located.
The Mississippi River goes over flood stage at Cape Girardeau as other Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois communities brave for high water; the river has risen rapidly the last few days as a result of heavy rainfall; while most residents of area cities aren't very worried about the high water, the flooding of low-lying farmland is causing considerable concern for area farmers.
Stevemark Inc. is the new name for the Cooley Paint Co., 16 N. Spanish St., which is now under the management of brothers Steve and Mark Mueller; they are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Val Mueller, who have operated the store the past 18 years; their father will continue to assist in the store, directing work in the picture-framing department.
Cape Girardeau's milk inspection program, inaugurated almost a year ago, will go into the enforcement stage May 1, when a November ordinance becomes effective; County Sanitarian Marvin Campbell says producers and processors of milk on the local market have been notified of the effective date; although some produces are expected to drop out of the milk business, some 60 to 75 will meet the requirements, Campbell says.
The plans and specifications for the National Guard maintenance depot at Arena Park have been approved by the National Guard Bureau; it is expected that advertising for bids will begin today; the maintenance depot will be used for repair and storage of motor vehicles for the entire regiment.
The steamer Bald Eagle lands at the Cape Girardeau wharf in the morning on its first trip down the river this season; the boat traveled only during the day on this first trip, allowing the pilot to observe the condition of the channel; on its second trip, and during the rest of the season, the Bald Eagle will leave St. Louis on Tuesdays and Fridays and arrive here Wednesdays and Saturdays; the crew is practically the same as last year: captain, W.H. Leyhe; purser, Fred Von; second clerk, P. Lamont; third clerk, J. Sheehan; bill clerk, C. Hoberholtz; pilots, Oran Hines and Murphy Smith; engineer, F. Buthman; second engineer, George F. Wilson; mate, Alex Haley, and steward, George White.
The Frisco Railroad announces the Moose passenger train operating between Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will be placed back in service on March 19; the train was taken out of service on July 19, 1922.
