Out of the past: March 10

1998

Fishing promises to improve at the two large lakes in the Cape Girardeau County parks; on Monday, the County Commission approved the restocking of the lakes with 2,000 channel catfish; Bruce Watkins, park superintendent, said 1,000 of the catfish will be stocked in each lake; in addition, 75 pounds of minnows will be added to the lakes to serve as food for the catfish and bass.

The Family Resource Center Inc. hopes to have some type of program up and running within six months to serve Cape Girardeau's south side; Edythe Davis, who serves on the center's board of directors, says members are focusing on what types of programs need to be offered and where the center can be located.

1973

The Mississippi River goes over flood stage at Cape Girardeau as other Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois communities brave for high water; the river has risen rapidly the last few days as a result of heavy rainfall; while most residents of area cities aren't very worried about the high water, the flooding of low-lying farmland is causing considerable concern for area farmers.

Stevemark Inc. is the new name for the Cooley Paint Co., 16 N. Spanish St., which is now under the management of brothers Steve and Mark Mueller; they are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Val Mueller, who have operated the store the past 18 years; their father will continue to assist in the store, directing work in the picture-framing department.