Out of the past: March 10

The congregation of North Cape Church of Christ celebrates the fifth anniversary of the church; guest speaker in the morning is Robert Brown of Macon Road Church of Christ in Memphis, Tennessee; Shelton Peeler and his family, who worked for the church in 1993, also present and speak briefly; a luncheon follows the service; the Macon Road church sent the Randy Short family to Cape Girardeau in June 1990 to start the new church.
Builders have ignored bad weather to boost new home construction in Cape Girardeau during the first two months of the year; the city's Division of Inspection Services says new home construction is off to a better start this year than in 1995, when only 11 starts were reported during the first quarter; 11 new home permits were issued in January and February this year, including three for more than $200,000.
M. Luther Hahs was presented the Golden Deeds Award during last night's Chamber of Commerce-joint service clubs dinner at the Arena Building; Herman Todt presents the award on behalf of the Exchange Club.
An insufficient inventory of low-cost housing is Cape Girardeau's biggest environmental problem, City Manager W.G. Lawley said at a public meeting last night sponsored by the Eco-Activists at State College; Lawley also expressed concern for the sanitary landfill, trash pickup and a secondary sewage treatment plant.
Three new members of the board of deacons of the Presbyterian Church are installed at the morning service; the Rev. Bernard A. McIlhany, minister, directs the installation of Joe M. Carter, Oscar C. Kaiser and Professor Oliver M. Skalbeck.
Three special Masses have been scheduled in Cape Girardeau Monday, honoring the memory of the late Cardinal John Glennon of St. Louis; a Solemn Requiem Mass and a Requiem High Mass will be held this morning at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, and a Solemn Mass will also be celebrated in the morning at St. Mary's Church.
With a bouquet of purple violets, his favorite flower, clasped in his hands, the mortal remains of William H. Willer, justice of the peace in Cape Girardeau Township for 32 years and a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, are laid to rest in New Lorimier Cemetery; hundreds of people assemble at the family home, 433 Good Hope St., for the funeral and to pay last respects to the man held in the highest esteem.
Claude Juden and Walter Kempe, employees of the T.E. Clark Music Co. of Main Street, have returned to Cape Girardeau after spending the last few days in St. Louis attending a Victrola dealers convention.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
