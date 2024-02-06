Out of the past: March 10

1996

The congregation of North Cape Church of Christ celebrates the fifth anniversary of the church; guest speaker in the morning is Robert Brown of Macon Road Church of Christ in Memphis, Tennessee; Shelton Peeler and his family, who worked for the church in 1993, also present and speak briefly; a luncheon follows the service; the Macon Road church sent the Randy Short family to Cape Girardeau in June 1990 to start the new church.

Builders have ignored bad weather to boost new home construction in Cape Girardeau during the first two months of the year; the city's Division of Inspection Services says new home construction is off to a better start this year than in 1995, when only 11 starts were reported during the first quarter; 11 new home permits were issued in January and February this year, including three for more than $200,000.

1971

M. Luther Hahs was presented the Golden Deeds Award during last night's Chamber of Commerce-joint service clubs dinner at the Arena Building; Herman Todt presents the award on behalf of the Exchange Club.

An insufficient inventory of low-cost housing is Cape Girardeau's biggest environmental problem, City Manager W.G. Lawley said at a public meeting last night sponsored by the Eco-Activists at State College; Lawley also expressed concern for the sanitary landfill, trash pickup and a secondary sewage treatment plant.