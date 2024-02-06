Out of the past: March 10

1995

Juanita Spicer of Cape Girardeau has filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Cape Girardeau School District; Spicer, a member of the NAACP, refused to discuss the nature of the complaint, which comes amid efforts of a school committee to redraw elementary school boundaries and concerns about racial imbalance in the district.

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. -- Indiana bats may determine when dead trees, killed by the 1993 flood, may be removed from the Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area; the Illinois Department of Conservation has approved an amended plan for reforestation of the Horseshoe Lake area and will soon start taking bids for the timber, which includes oak and hickory; but before any tree is felled, an extensive survey of the 360-acre tract will determine if any Indiana bats, an endangered species, are in the area.

1970

Charles Parsley, who has been head coach of the State College basketball Indians for the past dozen years, announced his resignation late Sunday, bringing an end to an era which brought national recognition to the program; Parsley teams four times won the MIAA Conference and had a runner-up position in the small college national tournament finals.

Edwin W. Sander, county superintendent of schools, reports two candidates have filed for the Cape County Board of Education: Glenn A. Sprenger of Cape Girardeau and Earl H. Oldham of Burfordville; the election will be held April 7.