Out of the past: March 10

Juanita Spicer of Cape Girardeau has filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Cape Girardeau School District; Spicer, a member of the NAACP, refused to discuss the nature of the complaint, which comes amid efforts of a school committee to redraw elementary school boundaries and concerns about racial imbalance in the district.
OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. -- Indiana bats may determine when dead trees, killed by the 1993 flood, may be removed from the Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area; the Illinois Department of Conservation has approved an amended plan for reforestation of the Horseshoe Lake area and will soon start taking bids for the timber, which includes oak and hickory; but before any tree is felled, an extensive survey of the 360-acre tract will determine if any Indiana bats, an endangered species, are in the area.
Charles Parsley, who has been head coach of the State College basketball Indians for the past dozen years, announced his resignation late Sunday, bringing an end to an era which brought national recognition to the program; Parsley teams four times won the MIAA Conference and had a runner-up position in the small college national tournament finals.
Edwin W. Sander, county superintendent of schools, reports two candidates have filed for the Cape County Board of Education: Glenn A. Sprenger of Cape Girardeau and Earl H. Oldham of Burfordville; the election will be held April 7.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Final plans for the care of some 8,000 residents of the Birds Point-New Madrid spillway, in the event a further rise in the flooding Ohio River makes it necessary to use that huge basin to relieve pressure on Cairo, Illinois, have been formulated; if the basin needs to be evacuated, residents will first be taken to clearing centers at Wyatt, Anniston and East Prairie, Illinois; they will then be sent to barracks at three air bases: Harris Field at Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and the Malden Army Air Base.
Ruby Walker, a first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps attached to the 21st General Hospital unit in France, arrives home for a visit with her mother, Ida Walker, while on 30-day sick leave; she has spent 28 months overseas, serving in England, Africa, Italy and France.
THEBES, Ill. -- Cyrille A. Marchildon, prominent resident of Alexander County and head of the firm of Marchildon, Rolwing & Co. of Thebes, dies unexpectedly; he was a native of Alexander County, his parents coming from Canada in 1859; he owned a large amount of land in the Egypt district of Illinois; Marchildon was well known in Cape Girardeau, where he once owned the Terminal Hotel.
Daniel Fish of Zalma, Missouri, has sold his farm near Zalma, consisting of 280 acres, over 200 of which are in cultivation, for $16,800; he has purchased a farm near Perryville, Missouri, and plans to move there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
