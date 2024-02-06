Out of the past: March 10

With the closure of school yesterday because of an 18-inch snowfall, Jackson public school students have missed eight days this year due to the weather, while Cape Girardeau public schools have missed four; for both districts, the prospect of another day or more of canceled classes means problems in the school calendar.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- St. Louisan Larma A. Wisely died in 1976, leaving the City of Marble Hill $650,000 with which to build a municipal swimming pool; after years of debate and lawsuits, the Marble Hill Park Board is moving ahead with plans to finish the pool complex; the pool was built by city officials several years ago, but the project was abandoned because of conflicts in local government.
A regional Law Enforcement Council is in the planning stages here; Philip Shelton, research analyst for the Bootheel Economic Development Council, who is serving as executive secretary for the council, says the goal of the council would be to establish regional law enforcement training centers and a research laboratory, along with computer banks and better communications for officers in Cape Girardeau, Butler, Pemiscot and Dunklin counties.
The field of candidates for the Cape Girardeau City Council widened shortly before Saturday's deadline with the filing of Kenneth H. Lipps, general manager of KGMO Radio Station, for the three-year term.
Some of the equipment at Harris Field is being dismantled and prepared for shipment; a small amount of it has already been sent to air depots, one shipment being taken out recently by a large Army cargo plane; 10 technicians from the Malden (Missouri) Army Air Field are here dismantling the Link trainers and crating them for shipment.
To make an indoor infield for hitting and throwing practice for the St. Louis Browns and the Toledo Mud Hens, the city yesterday moved in a coating of dirt on the concrete floor of the Arena Building; the clay is about five inches deep and was spread by park department personnel.
The money in the Community Chest has been counted, disclosing a fund of $7,456.61 for support of seven organizations working for a better Cape Girardeau.
N.C. Frissell, prominent resident and civil engineer, is thrown from a spring wagon in the morning and knocked unconscious; he is returning from his farm on South West End Boulevard, when the colt hitched to the wagon plunges and throws him out.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
