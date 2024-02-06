Out of the past: March 10

1994

With the closure of school yesterday because of an 18-inch snowfall, Jackson public school students have missed eight days this year due to the weather, while Cape Girardeau public schools have missed four; for both districts, the prospect of another day or more of canceled classes means problems in the school calendar.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- St. Louisan Larma A. Wisely died in 1976, leaving the City of Marble Hill $650,000 with which to build a municipal swimming pool; after years of debate and lawsuits, the Marble Hill Park Board is moving ahead with plans to finish the pool complex; the pool was built by city officials several years ago, but the project was abandoned because of conflicts in local government.

1969

A regional Law Enforcement Council is in the planning stages here; Philip Shelton, research analyst for the Bootheel Economic Development Council, who is serving as executive secretary for the council, says the goal of the council would be to establish regional law enforcement training centers and a research laboratory, along with computer banks and better communications for officers in Cape Girardeau, Butler, Pemiscot and Dunklin counties.

The field of candidates for the Cape Girardeau City Council widened shortly before Saturday's deadline with the filing of Kenneth H. Lipps, general manager of KGMO Radio Station, for the three-year term.